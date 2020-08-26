Refugio County reported its 10th death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
COVID-19
10th Refugio resident dies from COVID-19-related illness
- Advocate staff report
-
- Updated
- 0
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|596
|564
|4
|Goliad
|157
|126
|3
|DeWitt
|775
|681
|31
|Jackson
|494
|443
|6
|Lavaca
|673
|651
|7
|Refugio
|254
|223
|10
|Victoria
|3,763
|3,495
|67
|Matagorda
|887
|561
|38
|Wharton
|1,223
|453
|28
|9-County total
|8,822
|7,197
|194
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria officials urge residents to be prepared as Hurricane Laura strengthens
- Multimillion-dollar lawsuits filed against dredging company in Port Lavaca after deadly Corpus channel fire
- Yoakum man sentenced to 5 years for killing wife in 2018
- 'We don't have anywhere to go': Housing shortage puts Victoria residents on the brink
- Goliad ready to move forward in new season
- 2 more Victoria County residents die from complications of COVID-19
- Blotter: Woman arrested on suspicion of assaulting a family member
- Laura could become Category 4 hurricane Wednesday
- Know before you dine out -- read this week's restaurant inspection reports
- High School Volleyball Scores
Commented
- Letter: Supporters have been mislead about the concept of BLM (16)
- Guest column: Open letter to President Donald Trump (7)
- Democratic Presidential nominee checked party's boxes for running mate (6)
- A Culture of Deceit (5)
- Blotter: Man brandished knife during mask policy dispute at Academy (3)
- VISD starts remote learning (2)
- Guest column: Some gave all (1)
- VISD board to vote on tax rate (1)
- Political cartoon for Aug. 17 (1)
- Letter: Why are trains so long in Victoria? (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.