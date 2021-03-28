COVID-19 testing
A Texas National Guard medic pulls a swab from packaging to administer a COVID-19 test at a mobile walk-up testing site at the Victoria Community Center in 2020.

 Emree Weaver | eweaver@vicad.com

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and one new death from the respiratory disease Sunday.

One new death was reported in Jackson County, according to state data.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - March 28, 2021

County Total(+new) Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 2,133 2,082 22
DeWitt 1,893 1,830 58
Goliad 440 419 13
Jackson 1,716 (+1) 1,679 31 (+1)
Lavaca 2,373 2,274 75
Matagorda 3,401 (+8) 3,213 96
Refugio 634 607 20
Victoria 8,086 7,882 194
Wharton 3,909 (+3) 3,756 111
9-County total 24,585 (+12) 23,742 620

