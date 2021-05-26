Authorities conducted search warrants at 14 game rooms and four residences in Victoria simultaneously about 8 p.m. Wednesday night, police said.
Multiple search warrants related to illegal gambling were executed also by law enforcement officials in surrounding counties, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, spokesman for the Victoria Police Department.
Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communication and journalism. He can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or at @chasedrogers on Twitter.
"I am a North Texas native with a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism from Texas State University. I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."
All those game rooms and residents. What were they looking for? Thinking about getting rid of my dominoes just in case.
