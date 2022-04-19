More than a dozen amendments to the Victoria city charter are on the upcoming May election ballot.
The city charter was last updated in 2012, city manager Jesús Garza said at Tuesday morning's Victoria Partnership meeting, organized by the Victoria Economic Development Corporation. A six-person committee came up with 14 recommended amendments to the charter with the assistance of the city attorney and an outside consultant.
"The easiest way to describe our city charter is that it's a combination of the city's articles of incorporation as well as our bylaws," Garza said. "It outlines our governance structure."
The committee that reviewed the charter did not dramatically change the city's charter that was first adopted in 1956, committee chair Michael Atkinson said.
"(The consultant) did not walk in and say, 'Hey, by the way, I've got this cookie-cutter charter that works all over the place, just take this,'" Atkinson said. "That didn't happen. We began with our charter and we ended with our charter. This is not something that was brought upon us. It's something that we studied and reviewed for our benefit to suit our needs."
Proposition C, for instance, would establish term limits for elected officials, Garza said. There are currently no term limits, and the amendment would establish term limits of four consecutive terms in a single office. City council terms are three years, so the term limit would effectively be 12 years.
"It's important to be mindful of the fact that our community is evolving and term limits are a way to ensure that the representation is evolving as well," Garza said.
Proposition D would allow the city council to appoint a member should a vacancy open up with less than 180 days remaining on the term, Garza said.
"The only way we can fill the vacancy when it occurs, regardless of how it occurs, is through an election," Garza said. "While in some instances that might make sense, in some instances it wouldn't be prudent or even financially appropriate to go through that."
For example, if a seat due for election in May were to be vacated in November, it wouldn't make sense to hold an election that might be settled in March and then turn around and hold an election again in May.
Proposition F would allow the most senior member of the city council to perform the duties of mayor should the mayor and mayor pro-tem both be unable to perform the duties of office, Garza said.
This is something that already takes place and has happened in the recent past, but "it was important for the committee and for the council to put it in writing," Garza said.
Proposition M would change how the city charter addresses conflicts of interest by aligning the charter more with state law, Garza said.
"The way that our charter is written would lead you to think that the city can't do any business with any business that a councilmember has ownership stake in, and of course that's not consistent with state law and can be very restrictive," he said.
The amendment would change the charter by making it so that if a councilmember has ownership stake in a company, they would have to simply recuse themselves from being part of any official vote or decision on any matter involving the business.
