About 40 people gathered Saturday at noon alongside Fleming Prairie Road to honor 19 immigrants who died at that location 19 years earlier.

When those immigrants died on May 13, 2003, it was the deadliest human-smuggling case in U.S. history. At least 74 immigrants were packed into the back of a tractor-trailer, which the driver abandoned south of Victoria. Those packed in the back of the semi were left without water and those who perished did so from heat, dehydration or suffocation. Investigators estimated that temperatures reached 170 degrees inside the trailer.

As trucks pulled horse trailers and lawn equipment through the 7-Eleven parking lot across the street on Saturday, a Catholic ceremony was held in Spanish for those who died almost two decades ago. Buzzards wheeled above the mesquite trees beyond the barbed-wire enclosure and garlands of flowers topped bottles of water stacked along the roadside. The convenience store is located where the roadside truck stop once stood 19 years ago where the truck was abandoned.

The ceremony was conducted by the Rev. Parmenio Florez of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

"We're going to be here as long as we can to remember them," said Martha Olvera, who attends the memorial each year. "Unfortunately every day we hear of people passing away because the government doesn't seem to want to do something about it."

Among those attending was Juan Hernandez, legal counsel to the Mexican Consulate in Houston. He said he monitors how Mexicans are treated in the U.S.

"My role is to assure that the rights of Mexican nationals are respected and they aren't discriminated against," Hernandez said. He said he was working with 37 Texas counties to watch for such events.

Immigrants interviewed for the trial of the driver in the wake of the deaths said they had entered the U.S. by crossing the Rio Grande River. The immigrants whose statements were included in court documents were from Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico and Honduras.

Those who died were Marco Antonio Villasenor, Jose Antonio Villasenor, Serafin Rivera, Roberto Rivera, Hector Ramirez, Elisendo Cabanas, Edgar Gabriel Hernandez, Juan Carlos Castillo, Ricardo Gonzalez, Oscar Gonzalez, Catarino Gonzalez, Juan Jose Morales, Mateo Salgado, Chelve Benitez, Rogelio Dominguez, Jose Felicito Figueroa, Jose Mauricio Torres, Augusto Stanley Vargas and Jose Luis Ramirez.

The driver who abandoned the tractor-trailer, Tyrone Williams, was initially sentenced to life in prison. In total, Williams was convicted on 58 counts of conspiracy, harboring and transporting illegal immigrants. In 2011, Williams was given a new sentence of nearly 34 years in prison after a federal appeals court overturned the multiple life sentences he received.

"Immigration laws are so bad because they don't help people," Olvera said. "Immigration law doesn't treat people equally. We're fighting for that."

Sister Rosa Maria Rodriquez Trevino read from the Book of Acts at the ceremony. Acts shows how the early Christian church was established and how the teachings of Jesus Christ were brought into the structure of the church.

Because Christ was betrayed by one of the original apostles, Judas Iscariot, it cautions that that role in the early church had to be filled with new members. Trevino read the passage during the mass.

"Therefore it is necessary to choose one of the men who have been with us the whole time the Lord Jesus was living among us," Trevino read. "… For one of these must become a witness with us of his resurrection.”