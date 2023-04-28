Two men are found dead, one with blunt force trauma to the face and another stabbed with a pitchfork.

Not your usual crime, and not your usual suspects: Two couples who are extremely wealthy (or are they?), a jealous daughter, a “horse whisperer,” a Hollywood couple who are animal activists, a jockey, a bartender and thug, a veterinarian and a wannabe patron of wealth.

Sound like an updated version of the board game Clue? It’s not. Rather, it’s an interactive dinner theater performance, the latest fundraiser for Theatre Victoria, the group that produces a season of shows and musicals in Victoria as well as camps for kids and more.

“Mystery in the Garden: Murder at the Derby” was presented Thursday night at the Victoria Educational Gardens.

The event, in which actors follow a script of the backstory of their characters as they’re questioned by the dozens of guests, raised about $17,000 for the theater group, according to Woodrow Wilson Wagner III, president of its board of governors.

“Theatre Victoria’s Mystery in the Garden event was a huge success,” he said. “We provided our community with a very unique immersive theatrical experience as guests were able to interact with actors and solve a murder mystery.”

The story has 12 characters placed at the educational gardens, which, for this play, is laid out as a horse track where the Big Derby is about to take place. The community’s wealthy patrons, all of them with connections to the race, are along Millionaire’s Row, while others are in the stables.

One horse is missing because so-called horse whisperer Melissa Jurney (Jennifer Short) hid Gypsy Soul in a trailer and replaced it with look-alike Salazar, which was reported missing and scratched from the race.

This causes a stir among the “crime ring” trying to fix the race. Wealthy Dom Delacroix (Mike Hanes) and fast-spending wife Greta Delacroix (Carla Hanes) point the finger at one another, as well as fellow millionaires Grant Blakely (Adam West) and younger “gold digging” wife Regina Blakely (Tawnie West), who “aspired to a better lifestyle” and married up. They both point fingers at his daughter Clara Blakely (Felicia Boyd), who dated one of the crime victims, jockey Gabe Lewis.

Confused? So are the actors and the 230 guests. That’s because no one knows who committed the crimes that each character had ample opportunity to accomplish. That is, until theater company Executive Director Michael Teer reads the final piece of the whodunit — the solution, which the company that produces the play selects at random. A similar play elsewhere likely would have a different outcome, for instance.

Turns out Gabe died from a punch coming from Rich Delaney, who was having remorse for doping horses. Delaney’s killer was … not the butler, the horse whisperer, the daughter, her father or stepmother, the Hollywood couple, an introverted half-sister of one of the victims, the veterinarian, the thug, another jockey, a news reporter or even Greta Delacroix, whose husband is going broke. Rather, the killer was … Dom Delacroix, her husband.

As for the race, we don’t know which horse won. But in the end, the winner was Theatre Victoria and the community, which will benefit from another season of shows, acting camps and additional programs.

“The money raised from this event will go a long way,” Wagner said.