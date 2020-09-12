Two women died in a head-on crash on SH 35 Friday afternoon, including a Victoria resident.
Gerisue Balentine, 47, of Victoria was airlifted to San Antonio Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead by a trauma surgeon at 5:02 p.m., said Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Ruben San Miguel.
Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
