Victoria County Courthouse
The Victoria County Courthouse.

 Advocate File Photo

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 572 543 4
Goliad 157 126 3
DeWitt 740 630 31
Jackson 465 411 6
Lavaca 667 639 6
Refugio 246 184 9
Victoria 3,709 3,108 64
Matagorda 848 529 37
Wharton 1,111 410 26
9-County total 8,515 6,580 186
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

