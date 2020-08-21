COVID-19 Cases
2 more cases of COVID-19 reported in Lavaca County
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|572
|543
|4
|Goliad
|157
|126
|3
|DeWitt
|740
|630
|31
|Jackson
|465
|411
|6
|Lavaca
|667
|639
|6
|Refugio
|246
|184
|9
|Victoria
|3,709
|3,108
|64
|Matagorda
|848
|529
|37
|Wharton
|1,111
|410
|26
|9-County total
|8,515
|6,580
|186
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
