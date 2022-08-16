Victoria is getting two new national retailers in the busy area near the Victoria Mall.

Victoria Town Center, the $31 million shopping center adjacent to Home Depot being developed by Houston-based Property Commerce, will be home to Burlington Coat Factory and Boot Barn. Boot Barn is scheduled to open by year's end and will be the shopping center's first tenant. Burlington Coat Factory will open shortly after, probably early into 2023, according to a news release from the city of Victoria.

"At the end of the day, having more retail options enhances our residents' quality of life," City Manager Jesús Garza said in an interview Tuesday.

He said "other stores" would be coming to Victoria Town Center, which has 10 retail spaces available, in addition to the adjacent Home Depot and seven outparcels fronting Zac Lentz Parkway. Garza said the city has been working with the developer for some time. Other businesses coming to the shopping center would be disclosed in "the next few months" though full build-out isn't expected for a couple of years.

In all, he added, the development, and others in the works, show Victoria is "a great place to live."

The city covered $816,087 toward the cost of relocating the westbound mall exit ramp from Zac Lentz Parkway to provide access to the new center. The ramp relocation was funded by the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation, according to the news release.

The center is projected to generate $77,000 in property tax revenue and $622,000 in sales tax revenue for the city and the tax agency each year, according to the news release. If the shopping center does not generate $54.4 million in sales revenue by 2027, the developer will reimburse all or part of the city’s investment.

Property Commerce is negotiating with retailers interested in the shopping center, company broker Clay Trozzo said in the news release.

Large national retailers like Boot Barn and Burlington Coat Factory can serve as “anchors” and could attract other tenants, Economic Development Director Danielle Williams said in the news release.