A woman remained in critical condition Thursday after a two-vehicle crash in Victoria that seriously injured her and her husband.

About 7:35 a.m., police were called to a crash at the intersection of North Ben Wilson Street and Houston Highway, said Senior Police Officer Emily Erickson in a department news release issued Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred when a silver Kia Sportage collided with gray Mazda CX-5 in the intersection.

The Kia’s driver, Uvence Davila, 81, of Victoria, failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left turn onto Ben Wilson and collided with an eastbound gray Mazda CX-5 on Houston Highway, according to police.

After that initial collision, the Kia crashed into a street lamp pole.

The driver of the Mazda CX-5, Sydney Partain, 18, of Inez, did not suffer any serious injuries, according to police.

Both Davila and his passenger, Dominga Davila, 79, of Victoria, suffered serious injuries and were taken first to Citizens Medical Center before being transferred to a hospital in San Antonio. The Davilas are Victoria residents.

As of Thursday afternoon, Dominga Davila remained in critical condition.

Police have not issued any tickets related to the crash.