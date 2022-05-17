bakers

Bakers are the 20th lowest-paying positions in Victoria.

The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact.

In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%.

The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors, including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap, as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared with prepandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Victoria using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

20. Bakers

Victoria

Annual mean salary: $25,890

304th highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $32,300

Employment: 181,800

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

19. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Victoria

Annual mean salary: $25,610

333rd highest pay among all metros

Employment: 500

National

Annual mean salary: $31,860

Employment: 2,036,680

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Bartenders

Bartenders are the 18th-lowest paying jobs in Victoria.

18. Bartenders

Victoria

Annual mean salary: $25,030

273rd highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $30,340

Employment: 485,330

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

17. Waiters and waitresses

Victoria

Annual mean salary: $24,900

226th highest pay among all metros

Employment: 490

National

Annual mean salary: $29,010

Employment: 1,804,030

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

16. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Victoria

Annual mean salary: $24,730

354th highest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National

Annual mean salary: $30,550

Employment: 351,960

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

15. Packers and packagers, hand

Victoria

Annual mean salary: $24,380

323rd highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $30,950

Employment: 585,270

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

14. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Victoria

Annual mean salary: $23,980

331st highest pay among all metros

Employment: 420

National

Annual mean salary: $31,760

Employment: 1,187,270

Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

Animal caretakers

Animal caretakers are the 13th-lowest paying positions in Victoria.

13. Animal caretakers

Victoria

Annual mean salary: $23,710

358th highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $29,520

Employment: 225,680

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

12. Cashiers

Victoria

Annual mean salary: $23,660

257th highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,320

National

Annual mean salary: $26,780

Employment: 3,335,170

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

11. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Victoria

Annual mean salary: $22,790

345th highest pay among all metros

Employment: 200

National

Annual mean salary: $29,580

Employment: 723,430

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Hotel clerks

Hotel clerks are the 10th-lowest paying positions in Victoria.

10. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Victoria

Annual mean salary: $22,740

312th highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $28,040

Employment: 220,380

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

9. Cooks, fast food

Victoria

Annual mean salary: $22,310

229th highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $25,490

Employment: 768,130

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

8. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Victoria

Annual mean salary: $22,080

335th highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $27,830

Employment: 157,400

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

7. Dishwashers

Victoria

Annual mean salary: $21,670

344th highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $27,350

Employment: 377,040

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Restaurant hosts

Restaurant hosts are the sixth-lowest-paying positions in Victoria.

6. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Victoria

Annual mean salary: $21,430

286th highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $26,000

Employment: 324,690

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

5. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Victoria

Annual mean salary: $20,920

330th highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $29,500

Employment: 243,030

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

4. Amusement and recreation attendants

Victoria

Annual mean salary: $20,890

308th highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $26,110

Employment: 262,170

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Childcare workers

Childcare workers are the third-lowest-paying positions in Victoria.

3. Childcare workers

Victoria

Annual mean salary: $20,740

362nd highest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National

Annual mean salary: $27,680

Employment: 438,520

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

2. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Victoria

Annual mean salary: $20,690

345th highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $27,690

Employment: 336,970

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Fast food

Fast-food workers were the lowest-paid positions in Victoria.

1. Fast food and counter workers

Victoria

Annual mean salary: $20,660

348th highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,300

National

Annual mean salary: $26,060

Employment: 3,095,120

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Keith Kohn is executive editor of The Victoria Advocate. He joined The Advocate after many years as local editor at newspapers in Florida, South Carolina, New York and California. Reach him at kkohn@vicad.com

 
