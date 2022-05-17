The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact.
In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%.
The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors, including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.
The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap, as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.
Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared with prepandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.
Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Victoria using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
20. Bakers
Victoria
Annual mean salary: $25,890
304th highest pay among all metros
Employment: 50
National
Annual mean salary: $32,300
Employment: 181,800
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
19. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners
Victoria
Annual mean salary: $25,610
333rd highest pay among all metros
Employment: 500
National
Annual mean salary: $31,860
Employment: 2,036,680
Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
18. Bartenders
Victoria
Annual mean salary: $25,030
273rd highest pay among all metros
Employment: 150
National
Annual mean salary: $30,340
Employment: 485,330
Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
17. Waiters and waitresses
Victoria
Annual mean salary: $24,900
226th highest pay among all metros
Employment: 490
National
Annual mean salary: $29,010
Employment: 1,804,030
Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
16. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment
Victoria
Annual mean salary: $24,730
354th highest pay among all metros
Employment: 140
National
Annual mean salary: $30,550
Employment: 351,960
Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
15. Packers and packagers, hand
Victoria
Annual mean salary: $24,380
323rd highest pay among all metros
Employment: 100
National
Annual mean salary: $30,950
Employment: 585,270
Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
14. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary
Victoria
Annual mean salary: $23,980
331st highest pay among all metros
Employment: 420
National
Annual mean salary: $31,760
Employment: 1,187,270
Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree
13. Animal caretakers
Victoria
Annual mean salary: $23,710
358th highest pay among all metros
Employment: 100
National
Annual mean salary: $29,520
Employment: 225,680
Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
12. Cashiers
Victoria
Annual mean salary: $23,660
257th highest pay among all metros
Employment: 1,320
National
Annual mean salary: $26,780
Employment: 3,335,170
Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
11. Maids and housekeeping cleaners
Victoria
Annual mean salary: $22,790
345th highest pay among all metros
Employment: 200
National
Annual mean salary: $29,580
Employment: 723,430
Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
10. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
Victoria
Annual mean salary: $22,740
312th highest pay among all metros
Employment: 90
National
Annual mean salary: $28,040
Employment: 220,380
Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
9. Cooks, fast food
Victoria
Annual mean salary: $22,310
229th highest pay among all metros
Employment: 150
National
Annual mean salary: $25,490
Employment: 768,130
Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
8. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers
Victoria
Annual mean salary: $22,080
335th highest pay among all metros
Employment: 60
National
Annual mean salary: $27,830
Employment: 157,400
Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
7. Dishwashers
Victoria
Annual mean salary: $21,670
344th highest pay among all metros
Employment: 100
National
Annual mean salary: $27,350
Employment: 377,040
Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
6. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop
Victoria
Annual mean salary: $21,430
286th highest pay among all metros
Employment: 120
National
Annual mean salary: $26,000
Employment: 324,690
Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
5. Food servers, nonrestaurant
Victoria
Annual mean salary: $20,920
330th highest pay among all metros
Employment: 50
National
Annual mean salary: $29,500
Employment: 243,030
Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
4. Amusement and recreation attendants
Victoria
Annual mean salary: $20,890
308th highest pay among all metros
Employment: 60
National
Annual mean salary: $26,110
Employment: 262,170
Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
3. Childcare workers
Victoria
Annual mean salary: $20,740
362nd highest pay among all metros
Employment: 140
National
Annual mean salary: $27,680
Employment: 438,520
Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
2. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
Victoria
Annual mean salary: $20,690
345th highest pay among all metros
Employment: 100
National
Annual mean salary: $27,690
Employment: 336,970
Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
1. Fast food and counter workers
Victoria
Annual mean salary: $20,660
348th highest pay among all metros
Employment: 1,300
National
Annual mean salary: $26,060
Employment: 3,095,120
Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
