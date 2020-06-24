A Victoria woman wanted on a warrant charging her with murder was arrested Sunday afternoon by officials in Colorado.
The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant Friday charging 20-year-old Alexis Jarvis with murder in the death of Brian Doelle, a 38-year-old Inez man who died June 17.
With the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service and the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, officials in Colorado arrested Jarvis as a fugitive from justice on an out-of-state warrant, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
"I am a Houston native and 5th generation Texan, with a degree in journalism and minor in creative writing from the University of Texas at Austin. I care deeply about public interests and the community I serve.”
