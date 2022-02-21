Hailey Urban, 16, didn't have a huge celebration after taking home the crown in Saturday's Queen Victoria Pageant. She just didn't have the energy for it after a full day of pageantry.
"It was a pretty short celebration dinner and then home," Hailey said of her post-show victory meal. "We started at 6 that morning, so I was just ready to get home and shower and get to bed."
While her day was long, it was also fruitful, as Hailey outperformed three other competitors in her age group to be named Queen Victoria.
She and her court will reign over the Victoria Livestock Show this week and represent the show and Victoria throughout the year.
This was not Hailey's first foray into the pageant world, she said. It's not even her first time winning. The dual-threat pageant winner — Hailey also shows commercial heifers at the Victoria Livestock Show — is still working to establish her platform as Queen, but she's already looking forward to throwing her crown into the ring and competing in future pageants.
During the competition, Hailey felt like any of the girls competing could have pulled out the victory.
"I'm very surprised," she said. "It was a great feeling that I had won and I was the new Queen Victoria. It was definitely a blessing and a very, very great surprise."
Hailey is no stranger to winning, though. In 2016 she won Young Queen Victoria and in 2020 won Junior Queen Victoria.
Her experiences in those pageants helped prepare her to win Queen Victoria, she said.
"When I started back in 2016, we did not know anything about what we were doing," she said. "We were kind of learning, and then by the time Junior (Queen Victoria) came around we had practiced a lot more and we knew a little bit more coming into it."
After winning Junior Queen Victoria, Hailey said she competed in Miss Texas High School America and Miss Texas Teen USA pageants, but was happy to come back to compete for Queen Victoria.
"Queen Victoria was where I started at and I think that I wouldn't be where I am right now without them," Hailey said.
Not to be placed into a box as just a pageant competitor, Hailey has a well rounded skillset that includes raising heifers. She even took sixth place in the commercial heifer category at the Victoria Livestock Show on Saturday.
"That was just the icing on top of the cake, especially because it was going on at the same time as the pageant," she said.
In addition to raising heifers, Hailey is a member of 4-H rifle club, which she practices for twice weekly. With just one year left to compete in that sport, Hailey said she hoped to shoot well enough in district to qualify for the state competition before she graduates.
As Queen, Hailey will be tasked with representing Victoria, but she's not yet sure what cause to take up.
"There's a lot of different causes to choose from, but it really needs to be something that I'm passionate about," Hailey said.
Working with shelter animals or cancer patients are two causes she is considering, she said. Whatever cause she chooses, she wants to make sure that it specifically addresses a problem the community of Victoria faces.
When asked what she enjoyed about pageants, Hailey raved about the adrenaline of being on stage.
"That's what is getting you through it," she said. "If you're scared or you're nervous, it's almost like your body just takes over and it's an amazing feeling. When you're waiting and you're waiting for them to call you out (on stage), and everything's just rushing through your body, it's a feeling that if you've never experienced it you definitely want to someday."
Pageants aren't all sunshine and rainbows, though. Hailey said that because she only stands 5 feet tall, her height often works against her in competitions dominated by taller competitors.
Because of her height, Hailey said she believes she has to work that much harder in other areas of the competition so she'll be undeniable.
"That's definitely a change I would like to see in pageantry because my height holds me back," she said. "And, in my opinion, your winner shouldn't be necessarily based off of how tall they were, especially if that wasn't their choice."
As for her future in pageants, Hailey is looking forward to competing again.
"It's something I love," she said. "My parents have grown to love it with me and I think that we're going to be traveling and doing some bigger ones, hopefully this year."
