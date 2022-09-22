Each of the three members appointed by the Victoria City Council to the Victoria Public Library Advisory Board on Tuesday has supported censoring books and expressed objection to LGBTQ books found in the library.

Sarah Zeller and Prema Ranjan each received four votes from council members, a majority, and became board appointees. In the second round of voting for a seat, which must be appointed by the city and county, Gay Patek received three votes, beating out Jewel Buchanan and Barbara David.

All three new advisory board members have expressed views that are both pro-censorship and anti-LGBTQ-material as stated when they previously completed a form called the Citizen's Request Form for Re-Evaluation of Library Materials.

Zeller asked that "Sex is A Funny Word" by Fiona Smyth and Cory Silverberg be moved to the adult section of the library in a form she filled out Feb. 9.

She objected to the inclusion of references to masturbation and sexual relationships in the book and believed the main idea of the material was to "introduce ideas about sexuality, transgenderism and sexual activity."

She said she feared that use of the book by kids would "cause confusion for children who read it and put sexual ideas that they are not mature enough to handle."

Zeller also asked that Rachel Greener and Clare Owen's book "Making a Baby" be moved to the adult section, also in a form she filled out Feb. 9, citing nude pictures of the male and female bodies and pictures of sex, as reasoning for the removal.

She said the main idea of the book was to explain conception and to show "different types of families." On the cover of the book are illustrations of gay, lesbian and racially mixed couples with children as well as heterosexual couples with children.

"The pictures of naked adults and the sex act are not age appropriate for children," Zeller wrote. "Conception and pregnancy can be explained accurately without those pictures." She recommended Usborne's "How the Body Works" as a substitute.

In an August 2021 form, Ranjan asked that Kathy Belge and Marke Bieschke's "Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens" be removed from the library completely.

Ranjan wrote that the main idea of the book was "to lead teens in a path that would take away any kind of morality," adding "if a teen is confused about their sexuality (the book) may cause them to embrace a lifestyle they may regret."

In a letter to the advisory board, written in October, Ranjan said, "A public library should maintain some codes of decency and morality and refrain from opening doors to children that should not be opened."

Patek was detailed in objections to LGBTQ materials in the public library, beginning with a July 2021 request that Michael Hall's "Red: A Crayon's Story" be removed, citing the ideas of transgenderism as damaging and writing, "It could twist the cognitive learning development in a child."

Patek was voted for by Mayor Jeff Bauknight, council members Duane Crocker and Rafael de la Garza III.

Patek also asked that Christine Wilcox's "Teens and LGBT Issues" be removed from the library, writing the goal of the book was "to confuse teens when they are already vulnerable that the LGBTQ lifestyle is an option."

"Teens may chose to go down this path and realize later that it was the wrong path," Patek wrote. "That can do damage, some irreversible."

Patek attached several pages to the form, expounding on objections to the book, which were all objections to the LGBTQ community, suggesting sexual or emotional abuse cause people to become a part of the LGBTQ community.

"Boys who are sexually abused by men want to get rid of their genitalia because in their mind they feel like if their genitalia is gone they won't be sexually abused again," Patek wrote. "Girls who are sexually abused often want to become boys as a way to show power so they will be feared."

Patek continued to blame homosexuality on childhood trauma throughout the objections, closing with a question to the board, "Why would we want this deviant behavior to mold and shape the minds of our youth?"

The city received 15 applicants for the three advisory board positions.

At the council meeting Tuesday evening, the three made comments before council members voted.

"We all agree the library should be stocked with various perspectives on many different topics," Zeller told council members. "But if we don't update the selection criteria to include age appropriateness for those materials," she added later, "then we have communicated something to our community that is untrue. We are misleading parents and guardians with a restricted card if there are not restrictions on the materials in that section."

Ranjan told council members her ideas on what children need to read.

"Being an avid reader, I encourage my children in the pursuit of knowledge and the development of moral character," she said. "Talking about children, I feel every book a child picks up in the library should have literary value and lead to the development of good moral character."

Patek further explained her stance.

"Knowing truth is important. Right and wrong are truth, not feelings. And they are the same for everyone. Our creator is the source of the rules for right and wrong and they come from his character."

Sharon Stubblefield, who was not an applicant for the board, disagreed with opinions voiced in some complaint forms.

"Homosexuality does not lead to pedophilia. Reading a book does not cause homosexuality or transgender identity issues," she said. "Recently, a person who is a church-going Christian and a Republican wrote a letter to the editor about the book controversy. She wrote these books are a lifeline to young people struggling with their identity, while often being bullied and frequently contemplating suicide. She felt these books would have benefited her two gay brothers when they were growing up. She expressed gratitude that they are available today."