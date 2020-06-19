Three Victoria teens have received probated sentences for an August shooting of two juveniles.
Jordan Paul Martinez, 18; Jonah Jonmichael Garcia, 18; and Jaycob Mark Tristan, 18; received eight years probation under deferred adjudication after pleading guilty Monday, according to court records.
Those three teens along with Richard Santos Guerra II, 18, and Jose Luis Vazquez Jr., 21, both of Victoria, were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.
