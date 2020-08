Hurricane Harvey recap

When Harvey made landfall along the mid Texas coast, it grew rapidly from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in less than 36 hours.

Harvey was born on Aug. 13, 2017 when a tropical wave came off the west coast of Africa and emerged with an area of low pressure near the Cabo Verde Islands, according to a National Weather Service summary.

By Aug. 17 the National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings. By the next day, Harvey impacted the Windward Islands entering the Easter Caribbean Sea as a minimal tropical storm and weakened to a topical wave late Aug. 19. The remnants of Harvey failed to form as a tropical cyclone as it moved into the Yucatan Peninsula Aug. 22.

At 10 a.m. Aug. 23 Harvey had formed into a tropical depression. Later in the day, Harvey formed into a tropical storm. With wind shear in the Western Gulf of Mexico weakening, Harvey intensified quickly. By that night, Harvey was forecast to make landfall somewhere overnight Aug. 25 or next morning.

On Aug. 24. Harvey’s impact on the middle and upper Texas Coast certainly seem devastating to meteorologists. Harvey was projected to make landfall as a major hurricane, Category 3 or higher, on the night of Aug. 25. They projected once the storm moved inland it would stall and meander over south or southeast Texas for days producing devastating winds and heavy, excessive rainfall.

Harvey intensified quickly becoming a Category 3 Hurricane at 2 p.m. Aug. 25. The eye of the hurricane first made landfall on San Jose Island and then near Rockport area around 10 p.m. that day.

Several flash flood warnings were issued for the area on Aug. 25 and 26. By Aug. 27, 15 to 25 inch storm total 72-hour rainfall amounts were seen over much of Aransas and Refugio counties, as well as portions of San Patricio and Victoria counties.

SOURCE: Victoria Advocate archives