The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and Victoria County Public Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and one new death from the respiratory disease Thursday.
The death was reported in Matagorda County, according to the state data.
Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - March 18, 2021
|County
|Total (+New)
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|2,092 (+3)
|2,031
|20
|DeWitt
|1,886
|1,805
|58
|Goliad
|439
|417
|13
|Jackson
|1,706
|1,670
|30
|Lavaca
|2,336
|2,230
|73
|Matagorda
|3,305 (+10)
|3,140
|95
|Refugio
|634 (+1)
|600
|20
|Victoria
|8,059(+8)
|7,830
|190
|Wharton
|3,858 (+8)
|3,703
|109
|9-County total
|24,315 (+30)
|23,426
|608
