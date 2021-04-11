Richard Castillo, brother of former Bexar County sheriff's deputy and Victoria native David Castillo, removes his hat and looks toward his brother's grave. During a service honoring his brother's life Sunday, members of the law enforcement agencies and guests at the ceremony saluted his grave at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Bexar County Constable's office and Victoria Police stand next to David Castillo's family during a ceremony honoring his life Sunday. Castillo died 30 years ago Sunday in a traffic wreck in San Antonio while on duty.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region.
