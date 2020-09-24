Carlyn Himmons, middle, arrives with a boat containing garbage near Port O’Connor during the San Antonio Bay Partnership’s cleanup on Sept. 12. Volunteers managed to remove 4.6 tons of trash from shorelines in half a day.
Seventy-three volunteers who participated in the San Antonio Bay Partnership’s bay cleanup managed to rid 4.6 tons of trash from 19 miles of shoreline in half a day, according to a recap report from the organization.
The volunteers took to areas near Port O’Connor on Sept. 12 for the inaugural event, which was planned to be held in conjunction with the Texas General Land Office’s Adopt-A-Beach cleanup that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
