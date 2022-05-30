About 100 people came to the Warrior’s Weekend Field of Honor on Memorial Day evening to pay respects to those who died in combat in defense of the United States.

The ceremony, held next to Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive, included a roll call for 454 service members from the Golden Crescent, Victoria and six adjacent counties.

That included a flag retirement ceremony by Boy Scout troops 364 and 368.

Boy Scouts are one of the few nonmilitary organizations allowed to retire flags, by folding them properly and setting them atop a fire, according to Scoutmaster Doug Borden.

“We do this every year on Memorial Day,” Borden said. “What it does is give these scouts the ability to give thanks to those who protect our freedoms.”

He continued, “I know a lot of boys that really enjoy this. They know what that honor is and what that flag means.”

There are 1,660 U.S. flags in the Field of Honor beside the church, sprinkled with service flags and various state flags. All are paid for by donors, said retired Army Col. Mike Petrash, who leads the Warrior’s Weekend Field of Honor.

“On the last Monday in May, we honor those who gave all,” Petrash told the assembly.

Founded in 2007, Warrior’s Weekend is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of U.S. veterans, with an emphasis on those wounded in the global war on terrorism.

This is accomplished through holding an annual fishing event for wounded military personnel in May in Port O’Connor, as well as donations to veterans and veterans-based causes.

The ceremony Monday night ended with the sounding of Taps. Taps is the bugle call performed at military funerals and the annual Memorial Day wreath ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery outside of Washington.

Many people visit cemeteries and memorials on Memorial Day to honor and mourn those who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Memorial Day is also considered the unofficial beginning of summer in the United States.