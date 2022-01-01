Will my streets get repaired? What parts of the city’s new Master Plans will be implemented next year? Who on City Council is up for reelection?
Naturally, lots of people have questions about what the City of Victoria will prioritize and accomplish in the coming year, said City Manager Jesús Garza.
Because the city’s fiscal year runs from October to September, a lot of what the city will focus on this year was decided last summer when Council approved the budget, he said.
Here are five developments and decisions the City will be working to address during 2022.
Master plans
Victoria City Council adopted four Master Plans this year — Drainage Master Plan, Thoroughfare Master Plan, Parks Master Plan and the Downtown Master Plan.
“A big focus for next year is shifting our attention to the implementation aspect of these plans,” said Garza.
Work has already begun on that implementation. For example, the designation of the downtown as a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone was a process laid out in the Downtown Master Plan. The city also plans to complete a duck pond renovation project and build a dog park in Riverside Park, both of which are discussed in the Parks Master Plan.
“There’s a ton of other stuff in there,” said Garza. “So our focus turns to trying to incorporate projects into our (Capital Improvement Plan) ... There will be a lot of conversations about what do we do now.”
American Rescue Plan Act funding
Now that the Master Plans are complete, the city will begin finalizing how it plans to spend the nearly $14.5 million it’s set to receive through the American Rescue Plan Act, said Garza.
In July, City Council identified six areas where they want to prioritize spending the stimulus money: broadband, utility infrastructure, organizational needs, the tourism and travel industry, economic development and community grants.
But the details of how much money should be spent in each category and on what have yet to be decided.
With the Master Plans and a broadband study complete and a few utility studies underway, the city will have a better idea of how that money can be best spent in the coming months.
Public Safety Headquarters
Internally, the city is focused on finalizing questions over a new location for the city’s public safety headquarters.
“The public safety headquarters conversation has been going on for years, and it really just stems from the fact that our police department has inadequate facilities,” said Garza.
The police department not only has its own building but also occupies a good portion of City Hall, he said.
A new headquarters is not only important to accommodate the growth of the department over the years and into the future, but having a newer and nicer facility can also help with recruitment and retention, said Garza.
“New officers want to have a state of the art facility,” he said. “Obviously, nobody’s going to go somewhere just because of that, but it’s a factor.”
He said staff plans to bring a contract to Council in January for a Facilities Master Plan, which will address the building and space needs for all departments across the city.
Tourism and economic development
In the new year, the city also plans to update and formalize an economic development strategic plan, said Garza. The city’s current plan hasn’t been updated in almost 20 years.
“Sports tourism will play a role because tourism is economic development,” said Garza.
In January, the city will hire a sports tourism manager and host the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s winter games for the first time. The games are expected to bring as many as 5,000 people to the city and have a roughly $1-million positive economic impact, according to early reports from the city. Victoria has been selected to host the winter games through 2024.
“(Tourism) really is a big driver of our economy that we have, in my opinion, only begun to scratch the surface of,” said Garza. “We have so much more potential to take advantage of our geography.”
Elections
In the new year, Victorians will also have the chance to run for a seat on City Council or vote for who they want to represent them.
Both super districts are up for reelection this year. Councilman Andrew Young has represented Super District 5 since 2013. Councilman Mark Loffgren, who represents Super District 6, was first elected to the City Council in 2019.
The position of mayor will also be up for reelection in 2022. Former Councilman Jeff Bauknight was elected as mayor during a special election last summer when the position was vacated after the unexpected death of Mayor Rawley McCoy in March.
Bauknight faced two opponents, Emett Alvarez and David Crook, last summer, but won nearly 69% of the votes.
The filing period has not opened for any of the races. The elections will be held in May.
