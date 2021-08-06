5 detained, driver arrested after bailout near Citizens Medical Center

Five people identified by federal authorities as illegal immigrants were detained and a woman from Donna was arrested after a law enforcement pursuit that entered city limits and led to a bailout near Citizens Medical Center on Friday.
Contributed Photo by Victoria County Sheriff's Office
Five people identified by federal authoritiesas illegal immigrants were detained and a Donna woman was arrested after a law enforcement pursuit that ended near Citizens Medical Center on Friday morning.
The vehicle's five occupants were transported to Kingsville and released to United States Border Patrol. During roadside telephone interviews with Border Patrol agents, all five were identified as illegal immigrants, said Chief Deputy Will Franklin of the Victoria County Sheriff's Office. Their countries of origin were identified as El Salvador, Ecuador, Mexico and Guatemala.
Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.