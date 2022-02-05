Developers hope to soon bring a cluster of new restaurants to Victoria’s North Navarro Street.
Across from Hobby Lobby and Lowe’s, two new buildings have cropped up. They’ll be occupied by a Dunkin’ Donuts, Arby’s, McAlister’s Deli, Taco Bueno and Burger King. Construction isn’t over, either, as there are still three buildings and a parking lot that must be constructed before the development is complete.
The “development is a result of the City of Victoria’s partnership with the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation and The Retail Coach to bring new retailers and restaurants to Victoria,” according to a City of Victoria news release. But the development is not under the city’s control.
“The city did not incentivize this project. The developer proceeded on their own, and we don’t have influence over which restaurants he selects to have on his property,” Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne said.
The construction of a North Navarro Street restaurant development is moving along on schedule.
The development is set to be finished in 2022, said Aaron Farmer, president of The Retail Coach, a national retail consulting, market research and development firm. The fast casual and fast food restaurants proposed are among the more popular types of retail spaces today, he said.
The development is moving forward as originally planned despite some of the buildings being further along in construction than others are, Farmer said.
“Development across the board is taking a little bit longer these days just because of supply chain shortages and everything else going on in the world,” he said.
There is no concrete completion date for the development, Farmer said.
But there is plenty of retail activity in the works elsewhere in Victoria, Farmer said.
“We’ve got several retailers, restaurants and developers that are looking to do some things in Victoria,” he said, although those projects are not yet ready to be formally announced.
Victoria is an attractive city for developers because it has a strong market with a history of retail sites that have done well, Farmer said.
Victoria also has a wide retail trade area, which retail developers look for, Farmer said
“Specifically, they look at how many individuals come to shop within Victoria from the surrounding communities,” Etienne said.
Victoria’s retail trade area reaches over 133,000 people, according to the city website.
“People drive a good distance to come to Victoria, so you’re serving much more than just that city population,” Farmer said.
Fast food restaurants like Burger King and fast casual restaurants like McAlister’s Deli are among the most popular retail stores, Farmer said. However, another type of restaurant is gaining in popularity.
“We’re seeing a resurgence in the casual, sit-down restaurant,” he said. “We’re talking to at least one about coming to Victoria.”
The restaurant development on North Navarro is in a good location because it is clustered around other popular businesses, Farmer said.
“They want to locate by other retailers and other restaurants because they know that when they cluster, more people will eat there and shop there,” he said. “With that new development coming in, being across from Hobby Lobby, across from the mall, they know that’s a very active retail area.”
