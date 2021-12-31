In the year ahead, county officials and residents will make a number of big decisions about the future of Victoria County.
Some residents will have the opportunity to vote for the County Commissioners they want to represent them in the coming years, while all will have the opportunity to have their voice heard in Commissioners Court meetings.
Here are five things to keep an eye on in the coming year.
Elections
Victoria County residents in precincts 2 and 4 will have the opportunity to choose who they want to represent them at Commissioners Court. Both incumbents face Republican challengers in the March primaries, however, no Democrat filed in either race.
Commissioner Kevin Janak, who has represented Precinct 2 since 2007, will face Jeanette Valdez, Jason Ohrt and Zed Stewart. While Commissioner Clint Ives, who has represented Precinct 4 since 2011, is being challenged by Kenneth Sexton.
Early voting for the March primaries will begin Feb. 14, and the election will be on Mar. 1.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller is also up for reelection in 2022, however, no Democrat or Republican challenger filed in the March primaries.
American Rescue Plan Act funding allocation
Victoria County will receive close to $18 million through the American Rescue Plan Act. Half of that money was already sent to the county in May last year. The second half will be paid out to the county in 2022. However, the county has made few decisions about how that money will be spent.
"The bulk of those dollars we've consciously not allocated yet," said Zeller. "We've been moving slow and cautiously with that, but a big decision next year will be in how we allocate and how we prioritize those funds."
Commissioners have talked about some possible uses for the money, including a permanent pavilion to be used by the Victoria Farmers' Market and community at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, improvements at the airport and replacing many of the county's outdated radios. In addition, there are a number of other capital improvement projects the county will have to consider, some of which could be funded through the stimulus funding.
"Those are tough decisions, but I think this is a good place to be in. We'll be able to do a lot of good with that money," said Zeller.
Public Safety
"Public safety is an ongoing priority of ours," said Zeller. "That was one of the primary reasons counties were formed starting back in the 1830s ... to provide a system of law and order, and that remains one of our highest purposes today."
The activity along the border and the proactive role the Victoria County Sheriff's Office has played in border security has only underscored that importance, he said.
But public safety is also broader than just the sheriff's office, and the county intends to look into the possibility of building a new fire marshal's office. Officials are still deciding whether the new office should be built at the airport, where it is currently housed, or if a new location for it should be found.
Airport governance study
The Victoria Regional Airport will see its fair share of attention in 2022, but one big decision county officials will have to make is how the airport should be governed.
The airport has operated under an airport commission governance model since the 1950s. In this model, County Commissioners appoint an airport commission, which has broad authority over the governance of the airport with ultimate authority belonging to the County Commissioners.
However, unless reaffirmed by Commissioners this year, that airport commission will be disbanded at the end of 2022.
With the county's approval, the airport commission is spearheading an effort to bring in a third party consultant to provide an analysis of the various governance models available and give a recommendation.
The study is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022, said Zeller, and after that Commissioners will have to make a decision about what model they'd like to follow.
The Texas Legislature
Even though it's not a legislative year, Zeller said, thinking and planning for the next legislative session will be a big focus for him.
"I plan to be very active at the regional and state level in order to give Victoria County as strong a voice as possible," he said. "The unfortunate reality is that it's been mostly defense in recent years, given that local governments have been under attack by these special interest groups."
Zeller said he was concerned about efforts to consolidate power at the state level and "silence dissent at the local level," citing a bill this year that would've prohibited local governments from spending public money on lobbyists or organizations like the Texas Association of Counties that lobby on their behalf.
While Zeller said he would rather proactively work to accomplish things that would benefit Victoria at the Legislature, he knows playing defense will play a huge role.
"It'll be a top priority fighting that again. We won the battle this go-around, but they're already signaling they're going to bring it up again," said Zeller.
