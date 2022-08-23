Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 91F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.