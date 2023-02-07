The popular 5D Steakhouse on North Navarro Street shuttered its doors on Saturday, owner Brianne Dlugosch said in a note to customers.

On Monday, the company, a South Texas chain of four restaurants stretching from Port O'Connor to Kenedy, opened 5D Tavern at 213 S. Main St., which Dlugosch said she planned to focus on.

"I have decided to sell this location and focus on other areas of interest and to support future growth plans of the 5D brand as an entirety," she wrote.

"The 5D family has enjoyed serving the Victoria community throughout the past several years and look forward to continuing to do so downtown," she continued. "We want to sincerely thank all of our staff for their time, loyalty and dedication to the 5D Steakhouse-Victoria over the years. Without each of them, the past and continued growth of the 5D brand would not be possible."

Customers' reactions on social media were mixed. Some said the restaurant, which opened in 2019, was never the best. Others said they looked forward to the new tavern.

"Just so happened to walk into today after eating at El Paso Tacos and Tequila, not knowing it was the grand opening, and we were honored to be the first official customers!" said Facebook user Kalob Castillo, who identifies as a Victoria College student. "This place is AMAZING! Great atmosphere and definitely gonna be a usual spot. We have already made plans to go back next Friday. Plenty of drink choices and great employees!"

In September, Dlugosch said downtown needed a change, and she planned to deliver it.

“We plan to bring something new and exciting to downtown Victoria,” she said at the time.

Dlugosch described the tavern as an upscale cocktail bar stocked with everything from craft beer to wine to craft cocktails.

“The more options there are will entice folks to visit downtown,” Dlugosch said. “I believe we will all positively feed off the new energy of livening up downtown.”

The chain was launched in Yorktown in 2015 and branched out. The Dlugosch family also has cattle operations and owns The Texan truckstops and convenience stores.