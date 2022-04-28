Highly Innovative Fuels Global announced they are establishing their first North American fuel processing plant in Matagorda County.
HIF Global produces eFuel, a carbon-neutral fuel produced from green energy and recycled carbon, according to their website. The plant's construction will cost $6 billion and be located near farm-to-market roads 521 and 1468, said Mitch Thames, president and CEO of the Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
The plant will use renewable energy from the wind and a process called electrolysis to produce green hydrogen, according to the HIF website. The project will also capture carbon dioxide, and then combine the carbon dioxide and hydrogen to produce eFuels.
eFuel is chemically identical to traditional gasoline, according to HIF. Because eFuel is created from clean air and water it does not contain impurities like sulfur, which can be present in traditional gasoline.
HIF has just one other plant in Chile, Thames said.
"This is on the cutting edge," he said. "There's nothing like this in the United States. We're going to be the first plant."
The plant will be established south of Elmaton and Buckeye near Farm-to-Market 521 and 1468, Thames said.
The plant is expected to employ 89 people with an average salary of $89,000, Thames said.
There are three new housing projects coming in to Bay City that can support the employees, Thames said. In addition, Palacios has two housing new subdivisions going in as well.
Construction of the project will take around three years and bring around 3,000 construction workers to the area, Thames said.
