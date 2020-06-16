6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Victoria County

Victoria County officials said Tuesday, June 16 that there were 46 active cases of COVID-19 in the county after six new cases were confirmed.

There are 46 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, local officials said.

Six new cases of the respiratory disease were confirmed in county residents in the past 24 hours, according to a news release from officials.

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 51 43 3
Goliad 7 5 0
DeWitt 31 16 1
Jackson 21 19 1
Lavaca 22 15 1
Matagorda 93 52 5
Refugio 5 3 0
Victoria 214 160 8
Wharton 94 44 1
9-County total 538 357 20
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily.

Health Reporter

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. She reports on insurance, the cost of health care, local hospitals, and more. Questions, tips, or ideas? Contact: cmccarthy@vicad.com or call 361-580-6597.

