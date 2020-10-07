A six-week operation aimed at reducing violent crime in Corpus Christi and surrounding areas ended in 218 arrests.
Led by the U.S. Marshal Service, the initiative resulted in the clearing of 359 warrants, arrests of 79 documented gang members and the seizure of 27 firearms, 16.2 kilograms of narcotics, nine vehicles and more than $2.8 million, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.
"I am a Houston native and 5th generation Texan, with a degree in journalism and minor in creative writing from the University of Texas at Austin. I care deeply about public interests and the community I serve.”
