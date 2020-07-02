Leroy Jurek, 86, of Port Lavaca, has been boating for 75 years. On Thursday, his experience came in handy.
An amateur kayaker got caught paddling against heavy winds near the Six Mile Beach boat launch at the west end of Lavaca Bay. Jurek, who was out fishing, drove his 15-foot motorboat over and offered to help.
“It was kind of rough and he was going against the wind,” Jurek said. “It would have been a struggle for him.”
Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
