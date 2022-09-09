A normal Tuesday morning was shattered when 19 terrorists guided by a man tired of America's support of Israel struck the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and led to a commercial airliner crash in a Pennsylvania field.
America, which left its longest war ever last summer when it pulled service members out of Afghanistan, was pushed into wars in Iraq and Afghanistan because of those attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The attacks prompted nearly 200,000 Americans to enlist in the military.
The 9/11 attacks were four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks by militant Islamic extremist group al-Queda against the United States.
The 19 terrorists directed by al-Queda leader Osama bin Laden hijacked four commercial airliners mid-flight while traveling from the northeastern U.S. to California. The goal was to crash planes into prominent American buildings, inflicting mass deaths and damage. The hijackers successfully crashed the first two planes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and a third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back, stopping another attack.
On Sept. 14, 2009, bin Laden released a message to the American people saying the U.S. support for Israel prompted him to launch the attacks. His statement came shortly after the eighth anniversary of the attacks, which killed almost 3,000 people. He also stated the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were driven by the pro-Israeli lobby in the White House and corporate interests, not Islamic militants.
The attacks pushed some to enlist and others to re-up in the military to defend the U.S. and its interests.
Gail Horn
Gail Horn served 25 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring as a master gunnery sergeant. Horn was already in the Marine Corps stationed at Quantico, Virginia, when the planes hit the twin towers and Pentagon.
"I was stationed with managing enlisted personnel when the phones were all shut off in the building that morning," Horn said.
Horn said one of her neighbors served as a chaplain's assistant in the Pentagon. She said he later told her the chaplain had called him late on the evening of Sept. 10 and told him to take the day off. Horn said by staying home, he avoided the plane that hit the Pentagon.
"Their office took a direct hit, but he wasn't there," Horn said. "The only thing not destroyed in that office was an American flag and a Bible."
In a video, bin Laden said he had personally directed his followers to attack the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. The U.S. would never formally indict bin Laden. But President Barack Obama announced on May 1, 2011, that bin Laden was killed by U.S. forces in Pakistan, according to Obama's White House archives.
The investigation that followed the attacks led to military action in Afghanistan and Iraq. Following the attacks, the U.S. military saw a massive increase in enlistments.
"We had an influx of individuals coming in that wanted to serve their country," Horn said. "In the 20 years since then, we have kind of rolled back from that. Our youth today, they will rise to the occasion, if needed. They always have."
According to the USO, around 181,500 Americans enlisted in the military following the 9/11 attacks. The Department of Defense marked that as an 8% increase in interest in joining the military.
Horn went to Iraq with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, an air and ground logistics combat element under one commander.
Horn was trained in aviation electronics and worked on Bell Boeing V-22 Ospreys in Iraq, which can operate as a helicopter or aircraft because of its tilt-rotor design.
Horn said the U.S. was changed by the 9/11 attacks.
"The entire world was blindsided," Horn said. "They were shocked when that happened."
As to what this country could face from enemies in the future, Horn said it was anyone's guess.
"It's a crapshoot," Horn said. "I couldn't even fathom a guess. There are so many possibilities."
Horn said that the multiple deployments meant forming lasting friendships because the people she was stationed with became a family.
"You get really tight when you're deployed," Horn said. "The education opportunities were wonderful and I met incredible people and seen most of the world."
Jeff Nelson
Another Victoria veteran, Jeff Nelson, began his life in the U.S. Army as a tanker in 1987.
"I went to the first Gulf War under Bush," Nelson said. "I loved the Abrams. It was a pretty bad machine."
The M1 Abrams main battle tank has been in service since 1980 and has had several upgrades, according to Janes International Defense Review.
The Gulf War, also known as the 100 Hour War, happened when Iraq invaded Kuwait on Aug. 2, 1990. The U.S. led a coalition of 35 countries against Iraq. President George H.W. Bush deployed troops to Saudi Arabia, which, with the other countries joining the effort, resulted in the largest military alliance since World War II, according to the Disabled American Veterans, a nonprofit charity for veterans.
"They said we moved more equipment and stuff than Patton did during the 100 Hour War," Nelson said.
Iraq was defeated in the 1991 war. The U.S. responded to the country again after 9/11.
Nelson, who left the Army as a sergeant first class and now serves the Veterans of Foreign War post in Victoria as a trustee, was stationed at Fort Irwin in Southern California in December 2001 after the 9/11 attacks. He spent 25 years and 23 days in the service, leaving in 2012.
"I would say the best part about it was meeting all the different people from all the different races and people from all the different religions," Nelson said. "I miss the people, the friendships and the traveling. The nice thing about the Army was once you got your job done, you could relax. That's why I like going to the VFW. I like being around the vets."
Nelson, whose interest in the Army began when he was in the sixth or seventh grade, joined the Army with his twin brother Joe, who now works for Homeland Security in North Carolina. He said being in the service meant not having to worry because everybody watched out for one another.
"You have to depend on somebody," Nelson said. "You knew who they were and knew they were going to have your back."
Nelson served not only in the 1991 Gulf War but also in Iraq and Afghanistan after 9/11.
