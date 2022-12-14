For most 9-year-olds, starting a business is the last thing on their minds.

But for Victoria resident Bowen Winters, his life experience of traveling up to six hours to Dallas numerous times while growing up to get treatment for a rare medical condition made him want to give back.

His condition, hemihyperplasia, is a rare one in which one side of the body grows significantly more than the other due to the overproduction of bone or soft tissue, according to Boston Children's Hospital. The condition comes with an additional risk developing tumors, both benign and malignant, most commonly in the kidneys.

Bowen's family first discovered he had hemihyperplasia when he broke his leg on a trampoline. Originally, they suspected he had cerebral palsy, Bowen's mother, Karissa Winters, said.

"Me being a mom, I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, he has cerebral palsy.' And so we go and I go to the pediatrician. I find a specialist. And they send us to Scottish Rite," Winters said.

Winters said Scottish Rite for Children, a pediatric orthopedic hospital, confirmed the condition, resulting in Bowen having to travel five to six hours to either there or to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston for tests and treatment.

Bowen had to make the trips weekly, then every other week, then once a month, to get tested and treated to ensure he didn't develop cancer, she said. Each time the family was in the car, Bowen play on his Nintendo Switch to pass the time.

"It's very scary, because you're sitting there, you know, waiting on these results on if your child has cancer or not," the boy's mother said.

That experience stuck with Bowen, as he would play with the other children at the hospital and not see them the next time he was there, not knowing what happened to them.

Once Bowen reached age 7, fewer visits were needed, because his chances of developing cancer dropped significantly over time, Winters said.

During those years, Bowen saw his mother help his sister write and publish her own books to help children with autism, and he wanted to try his hand at his own business venture. But, she said, he couldn't put his finger on what he wanted to do.

Eventually, the idea hit him while at a restaurant with his family: Mustard. The condiment he puts on everything, including grapes, was the business he wanted to be in.

"I like the spiciness," Bowen said.

Bowen went through several recipes making his own mustard, trying to figure out the right texture and flavor, creating many runny, chunky and funky mustards along the way — until he figured out the right formula for Bowen's Gourmet Mustard while in COVID-19 lockdown, he said.

Winters said she did market research and felt there was an opportunity for the product to succeed, as not many mustards stand out like Bowen hopes his mustard will do with the branding of his face on the bottle with his curly blonde hair, suspenders and a bow tie.

They've let people in the community test the mustard and it has been received positively, Winters said. They are also close to getting a commercial kitchen to produce the mustard and distribute it to stores.

However, Bowen didn't forget his treatments at Scottish Rite.

Once the mustard is for sale, the plan is to donate 20% of its proceeds to the hospital to help families of children like him who have to travel far with expenses for lodging and travel.

Winters said the other 80% will go to Bowen to grow the business. Bowen said he hopes to add more flavors to his mustard line.

Winters said she is proud of Bowen because while she has helped facilitate the opportunity with some of her business expertise, he has had to put his total effort in developing the product, the brand's identity and to fully commit to the business, she said.

"That's the thing with my kids is, 'Teach a man to fish, right?" Winters said. "If he wanted to do this, he had to put in the effort. He had to put in the work. He had to do the due diligence to make it happen."

Bowen will learn the finance side of the business along the way, and, while experience is a bit intimating, he said he is eager to see his mustard on store shelves.