Creatives from around Victoria, both young and old, got to showcase their maker spirit at the 2023 Think Big Festival tech carnival Friday night.
With business leaders from around the country visiting the Victoria area to speak at the Innovation Collective's event, nerves were high for presenters. Regardless of age, they shared their creations and ideas with visitors and the community as a whole.
Among them was Schorlemmer Elementary student Michael Velez, 11, who showed off many of the games he's created through visual programming language, which he mainly taught himself.
"I'm kind of nervous because this is the first time I've ever done something like this," Michael said. "I'm happy because I get to show off my work."
Among his work are various games he has created through coding skills he taught himself by simply watching YouTube, such as a game called "Aspect," an Astroids-inspired game where instead of shooting down asteroids with a spaceship, the player shoots down lemons.
However, what got Michael started with coding was his robot ball "Sphero," which he developed in his gifted and talented classes, he said.
"It was really fascinating to be to be able to make stuff on computers," Michael said.
Along with the games he created, the little robot ball was a hit as kids played with it as it rolled around the parking lot outside 120 S. Main St., including jumping over it as it came pass.
"It's a great opportunity for people to interact and exchange ideas with everyone," Michael's mother Lizadra Padilla san Inocencio, 35, said. "It's like a platform for everyone and helps motivate them."
Other than Michael's coding, there were different ideas and technologies on display, such as rockets, how people can make their own crayons, a rocket, drones flying around clothes designed with reused material, and more, as about 100 people from across the community came out to the event.
That maker spirit is ultimately what the Tech Carnival is about, Karissa Winters, Innovation Collective Victoria community lead, said.
"I hope it parks in people's minds that there are creative people here and making them realize that our community is amazing," Winters said. "I think we're giving these kids hope, giving them this platform and showing their skills can actually take them somewhere."
In addition to what was on display, many community members also got the opportunity to discuss their ideas with the various business leaders in a pop-up mentor session.
Whether it was teens or adults, they walked away with a bit more wisdom in making their ideas a reality after speaking to them.
Among those leaders included Amish Patel, Realign Ventures co-founder and partner who, as someone who grew up with a maker spirit that led him to his success, praised what the tech carnival will do for those who participated, particularly those who were younger.
"Talks and stuff are great. They are deeper conversations. But I didn't have this growing up," Patel said.
At events like these, it takes courage for the creator to put themselves out there and get exposure, Patel said. However, more than that, it can inspire others to pursue their own dream.
"If I'm 10 or 12 or 13, and I see a drone that the police department is using or that a robot that was made, I may not even have known that was something we can do. This fundamentally acts like that. It's literally the 'I can do that?' moment," Patel said. "It's a catalyst for what's possible."