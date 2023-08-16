There were no signs of reindeer outside the Sky Restaurant on Tuesday, but Santa really did dine there with his Victoria High School classmates at their class of 1965 reunion.
With his crisp, white hair and jolly belly, Santa Michael Claus, 75, can spread Christmas cheer, even in the sweltering August heat.
For over 50 years, he dressed in the classic red-and-white suit, which was sewn together by his wife, Mrs. Claus.
“When someone meets me for the first time and they find out my name is Santa, their face lights up,” Santa Claus said. “It gives them a good feeling and it’s positive feedback for me. I enjoy that and I would never think of changing it all.”
Santa’s name was proposed by his older sister Wanda, who was 15 when he was born.
“She said, ‘Well if it’s a boy, I want to have a Santa Claus, because there are no Santas in our family.’”
Known as “Mike” in his teenage years, Santa starting using his legal first name after he enlisted in the Navy.
A Navy friend introduced him his wife, Joyce Claus, in Long Island, New York. They have been married for 53 years.
While working as a security guard at a department store in Queens, New York, Santa was offered to play his namesake role when Christmastime came around.
His fame helped him earn an appearance as a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” A producer from the show called Santa after he and Mrs. Claus were featured in a newspaper.
“It was the most fun,” he said of his experience in front of the television cameras.
When he is not managing elves in the toy shop, Santa practiced his long distance communication skills by testing telephone lines for AT&T. His North Pole bureau in Texas is located 20 miles north of Dallas.
Through all his experiences at holiday parties and meet-and-greets at the mall, Santa said he never had a bad day on the job.
“I guess being Santa and playing Santa, it’s a natural fit and it’s amazing that I fill the role,” he said.
Money is not important for a man who frequently surrounds himself with children and cookies.
“I’ve never been paid for it. I’ve always been a volunteer,” Santa said. “I do it just as a civic thing.”
As a Texas resident, Santa changes up his look in the middle of the year.
“When I played Santa, I would try to keep it long and it would come out and actually curl at the end, so it looked a lot more liked Santa,” he said. “It just gets to be a pain during the summer because it’s so hot. I trim it up and go shorter during the summer.”
Because he is known by many around the globe, Santa has to be careful from time-to-time.
“We learned from making hotel reservations that we should never make a reservation in his name,” said Mrs. Claus.
“When we make a reservation, it’s in her name, and that way they don’t question Joyce Claus,” Santa said.
Santa paused his meet-and-greets when the COVID-19 pandemic began and said he may have to hand off his hat to another St. Nick.
Unfortunately for him, that person won’t be one of his children.
“We have four daughters, so I don’t have anyone to pass on the name to,” Santa said.