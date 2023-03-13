Sean Graham loves to talk about his passion, which just happens to be an out-of-this-world subject.
Graham is executive director of the EarthLight Foundation, a new type of space group focused on combining what they believe is the impending human breakout into space with the idea of "getting it right this time" when it comes to how we treat the environment of Earth and space, and, also, how we treat each other.
In Victoria last week ahead of a banquet and some down-to-earth events leading up to the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Graham spoke about the future of space travel and how humanity will benefit now and into the future as a result.
Humanity can benefit now through new technologies; in the future by cleaning up the space junk orbiting Mother Earth and then sending people from here to the moon and then Mars and then who knows where.
But before heading into space and the future, Graham is making a pitch for the present as he prepares for SXSW.
His nonprofit group is hoping people join and contribute ideas and money for the next great expedition — to the cosmos. The group is holding a kickoff event tied to SXSW to raise awareness, build membership and raise funds for their first flagship project, "Permission to Dream."
There are three parts to the project:
- The Dream Fund is an endowment to support projects and startups by underrepresented groups so they can better participate in what EarthLight calls the Space Revolution.
“We'll provide grants and scholarships and will also reinvest into the endowment to continue to grow it so that not only does it keep on giving, but can over time give more and more."
- The second part of the endowment is Dream Scopes, “where we're going to be putting telescopes in middle schools around the world — starting right here in Victoria and Houston.”
- Third, is the Permission to Dream Award the organization presents to educators and inspirers at its annual Space Cowboy Ball, a high-end costume party and awards event that has attracted such guests as SpaceX Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell and Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos. (The next one is scheduled for Oct. 21 at the Bullock Museum in Austin.)
'A purpose'
“We believe that humanity has a purpose. And that is to go and spread the light of love to places now dead in the universe,” he said while taking a break at Blume & Flour in downtown Victoria. “It's a philosophy, but it's really about the fact that we have an opportunity to explore and experience the universe. To honor and evolve civilization and to protect and expand the domain of life.”
The goal is to “open up the High Frontier and make it accessible.”
The ”High Frontier” is up. Up there, by the way.
Victoria resident Karissa Winters, who is the local lead for the business group Innovation Collective, introduced Graham to the Victoria community several months ago, and both she and Graham have received positive feedback locally.
She and other Victoria-area musicians have been invited to perform at the EarthLight event at SXSW.
“We are getting a chance to perform during SXSW, so it’s huge,” she said. “And it aligns with their mission of giving Permission to Dream.”
Graham looks at the last time humanity stepped on another celestial body, Apollo’s final lunar landing in December 1972, and asks why we haven’t been back since.
“The inspiration is, growing up I was a space junkie because I had sci-fi. And since I was born in '87, the shuttle program had just started. So, I grew up when space flight was normal,” he said.
Then there was a hiatus when Americans went to the International Space Station on Russian craft after the shuttle program was scrubbed. But now, with SpaceX acting as a taxi service, space is back.
“We're now entering again into the realm of lunar landings being planned,” he said. “NASA is back up with Artemis, the mission to go back to the moon and on to Mars. We have private space companies that are entering into this, like SpaceX, Blue origin, Relativity and Firefly and all the other ones that I could name.
“And it's real again after 60 years. We're finally thinking about it again.”
Education, exploration
EarthLight Foundation is ramping up its program, or its mission, if you will, to educate and convince the masses that we can evolve beyond our planet as one way of perpetuating life and humanity.
The nonprofit was founded by Rick Tumlinson, who is considered a top influencer in the field of space. “He was one of the first space pirates and revolutionaries,” Graham said of Tumlinson. “He was responsible for many things, but also for sending the first commercial astronauts up to the (Soviet) Mir space station.
“And the Mir space station came out of the same era of Apollo-Soyuz, where at the height of the Cold War you still have the handshake in space.”
He said the time we’re living in now “feels like we're back at that time.”
“It almost is like we're at the beginning of the Apollo era,” Graham said.
And that’s where EarthLight Foundation comes in. The organization hopes to do many things. It wants to press for space policy that will help our planet and its occupants flourish, whether they remain earthbound in the future or travel to distant bodies.
EarthLight Foundation also wants to help clean up the debris circling the Earth now to make space travel safer. This also would mean recycling some very valuable metals and minerals used to make spacecraft, including gold, platinum and rare-earth metals.
“Our No. 1 position is about tackling orbital debris,” he said. “Since the earliest days of space flight, the model has been build a giant rocket, fly your astronaut up … into orbit and then throw away the rest. It's like throwing away a 747 every time you take a flight.”
Items that don’t return to Earth remain in orbit, “putting our astronauts in danger.” This was the case recently when a small piece of debris traveling at over 17,000 miles an hour punctured a Russian craft docked at the ISS, requiring an emergency flight up with an extra craft to bring occupants back home.
“We need to create international laws similar to maritime laws that allows for salvage rights,” Graham said. “Then, with the salvage rights we can incentivize private industry to do part of the cleanup.”
#2s4E
Further, at some point the ISS will reach the end of its usable life, and EarthLight will be fighting to make sure it is not allowed to fall back through the atmosphere and partially burn up.
“A big part of that is not letting the ISS fall, like Skylab did (in 1979). That's the current plan, in 2030, to deorbit it. But let's keep it up there. Let's turn it into a museum.
“This is our planet. This is our very fragile blue marble, and that's it,” he said. “It's about going to space for earth.” The group uses the hashtag, #2S4E.
“Most things will burn up in the atmosphere, which is still pollution in my perspective. If it doesn't, well, it's going to hit somewhere, and that's why something as big as the ISS, it’s huge, it’s massive. It’s like just throwing a building at the planet, the MotherWord,” Graham said. “Right now if you drive down the highway in Texas and you throw a can out the window, you can get pulled over and fined, yet it's OK for our governments to just throw a giant building in the middle of the ocean. Like it's, it's so backwards.”
To that end, EarthLight, named for the blue-green hue the Earth casts on the moon, as described by Apollo astronauts, will continue to follow its “guiding principles,” Graham said. They include “how we go out and pursue things to, again, protect and expand the domain of life, to honor and evolve human civilization and to explore and experience the universe.”
Or, as it was said in a popular television show dating to the 1960s, “to boldly go where no one has gone before.”