For Jayme Dolan, Victoria native and co-founder of the new nonprofit Golden Groove, helping others runs in her family, but for her, it took surviving her darkest moment to bring light to others.
Since April, Dolan has been working to get her new nonprofit Golden Groove — which helps provide activities to and connects the community's seniors and other groups — up and running as a sort of successor to the nonprofit her parents ran, which gave seniors a place to get out and dance. But she went further beyond that to help anyone who needs a support structure or has been isolated, by connecting them with their community.
On Wednesday, the nonprofit held a bingo game for seniors at the Victoria Community Center, and Dolan hopes to plan other similar events.
Throughout Dolan's life, she has been a self-described "punk," from her dyed hair to the clothing she wears to a fierce independent streak that continues to this day. However, she has also struggled with health issues from obesity, early childhood Type 2 diabetes — which wasn't diagnosed until she was a young adult — and advanced kidney disease that has her going to dialysis three times a week.
Over the years, her diabetes eventually took her sight to the point where she is 90% visually impaired and can only make out general outlines and shapes of people and things, she said.
"I have the needs of a 90-year-old," Dolan said. "My body feels like that of a 90-year-old."
Two years ago, Dolan, who said she is a city girl, and her husband James Dolan moved out to Palacios. During that time, she went into a depressive state where all she could do was sit at home and smoke marijuana to deal with the progressive pain her body was experiencing.
Jayme Dolan had no one to talk to other than her cats and her husband and only left home for dialysis treatments, she said.
Eventually, she became bedridden, and not even the marijuana she smoked to deal with the pain could resolve it, Dolan said.
"I was done. I was completely done," she said.
It was then, feeling like a burden to those around her in May 2021, that she resolved to take her own life, she said. After a suicide attempt during dialysis, she
realized there were people without arms, legs and other issues who didn't have the support structures she had from a strong family. She could still get up and get through the day, she said.
"Imagine how many people are out there begging for help and nobody knows how to help them," she had said to herself. "I'm going to do that. I'm going to help the helpless. I'm going to help the hopeless because there is hope. You can be the lowest that you could be and still get out of it."
For almost a year after her suicide attempt, she committed to getting herself out of her mental funk in order to help others, she said.
"I literally from one day to the next took control of my life," she said.
In April, she went to the University of Houston-Victoria Small Business Development Center to get advice on how to start a nonprofit with the idea of helping seniors, who she shares similar care requirements with but don't have the same support she does. The proposed support includes connecting them to the community through activities and functions to get them away from their isolation.
The center referred her to the Victoria's Innovation Collective, an organization that helps nonprofits, businesses and entrepreneurs connect and collaborate and help each others succeed, where she was further inspired, she said.
The collective was vastly different from the Victoria culture she knew when she was growing up, she said. Then, she felt her hometown was standoffish and closed-minded, but with the collective, she felt immediately welcomed by the group and collective Victoria Community Lead Karissa Winters with people from various backgrounds who were all committed to helping each other.
Dolan told Winters about her idea who immediately loved it. Winters asked Dolan to share her idea, and people were on board with helping make it a reality. Some donated office furniture to their new office. Victoria Parks & Recreation provided space at the Victoria Community Center for their events.
"I immediately felt so comfortable there," Dolan said.
However, it was her that inspired others in her desire to give others what she has.
She has inspired other people who work with her.
Through the Innovation Collective, she met an introvert, Juan "Eff" Flores. They became quick friends, and she asked him to join the board.
Flores felt empowered seeing someone else with so many challenges going out and doing whatever they could to help people, Flores said. When she asked him to join the board, he jumped at the chance to help despite never being in such a position.
As the nonprofit grows, Dolan hopes her nonprofit can grow beyond just seniors to become an organization that facilities connections with people from all walks of life no matter whether it is LGBTQ youth who need a space to be themselves, people who are immunocompromised who can't go out into the world to connect with their community or teens who have trouble socializing. She wants to connect teens with seniors. In fact, she wants to bring all kinds of people together and show them people care.
Winters said she is proud to see Dolan's vision come to fruition.
"She knows how it feels to be at your lowest point, and a lot of the people she's doing this for are at their lowest point, and they have nowhere to turn, so she's creating that space for them," Winters said. "For a lot of people at your lowest point, you can choose to go one way or the other, and I'm so thankful she made that choice to do this. Because it's not only impacted herself, but it has impacted others."
