Tucked away in a cozy corner at Redbird Books, a patron buries her head in a book as a furry feline leers from a distance.
The feline with cloudy emerald green eyes, adorned with whiskers and a striped body is a 5-year-old tabby cat named Read who sits on the countertop with his counterpart, a fellow tabby named Page.
As customers make their way into the bookshop, the duo serves as unofficial mascots as they welcome the patrons and patrol around aisles containing more than 68,000 books.
“Most people say they’re the owners,” owner Sherida Miller said through a chuckle. “Read is the greeter, we would make him get up and do his job which is to entertain the customers. He loves for customers to hold him while they shop.”
When Miller acquired the bookstore in July 2009, her husband suggested they get a cat to complete the bookstore. With that suggestion, the store got its first cat named Chloe who quickly became popular with the locals, Miller said.
“She would just sit like a queen and customers would come and take naps with her in the chair,” Miller said. “She had a very big following.”
Chloe lived in the bookstore for eight years before she died, paving the way for Read and Page, who are both rescues, Miller said.
“My daughter was in Edna and saw (Read) on the side of the road. He was very small and has been my baby since I got him five years ago,” Miller said. “And then Page, we got her two years ago, she was on the side of the road and a friend found her and asked if I wanted another cat.”
Read acts more like a dog, often responding to his name being called and loves belly rubs, Miller said. On the other hand, Page is more timid and will poke her head out from behind the counter when a lot of customers are not around.
“When there’s kids around, Page doesn’t come out, she stays behind the counter,” Miller said. “Read will come lay in front of the keyboard when you’re trying to get work done.”
Up until a year and a half ago, the cats would go home with Miller at night. Wherever they are, the best part of the cats is simply their presence, Miller said.
“Cats are so smart, they would know I’m getting ready to leave and I would have to chase them around the house to catch them,” Miller said. “So I just said, ‘No, you’re staying at the bookstore'.”
Now, after more than 12 years of service, Miller has sold the bookstore so she can retire.
Having worked retail her whole life, Miller said working at Redbird Books has been an experience that offered more than books, but lifelong bonds.
“It’s going to be hard, I’d probably cry a little bit, but I will miss the customers absolutely the most,” Miller said Thursday. “There’s a lot of them that are true friends of mine that I’ve met through the bookstore and to me, that’s going to be the hardest part.”
For Elisa Vega, owning a bookstore was something she never thought would be a reality. The 34-year-old book lover said she has been a patron of Redbird for years, often taking her kids there to browse through books during the school year.
Then in late September, the unexpected happened.
One day, Miller approached Vega at the counter and asked her if she was looking for part-time work.
“She asked if I was in school, I guess she thought I was a teenager or something,” Vega said. “I told her no I’m 34 and I have a full-time job.”
The two talked.
Miller learned Vega has aspirations to get a master’s degree in library science with a dream of becoming a librarian one day.
“Well, would you want to buy a bookstore instead?”
And with those words, the gears were set in motion — the long-time bookstore owner took Vega under her wings and the two would work together on Saturdays so Vega could learn the trade.
“I’m super excited, I’ve never owned a business before,” Vega said. “But I’ve been in banking for 15 years so I understand the financial duties really well.”
On Jan. 1, Vega officially took over as the owner of Redbird Books.
As a parent, Vega said one of her visions for the bookstore is to fill a section of the store with children’s books and turn it into a reading room for kids.
“We have a children’s book section right now but it’s not separate from the rest of the books,” Vega said. “We’ll be putting all of the children’s books in there and we will have a couple of seating places for the kids and in the future once everything is settled, we hope to have story time and things like that.”
As far as the feline duo — Read and Page will live in a place that is most fitting for names as such — right in the comfort of Redbird Books.
“They will be staying in the store,” Vega said. “They’re pretty chill, they don’t bother me and the guests love to pet them and play with them. Whenever I’m working, they’ll walk all over the keyboard while I’m trying to type but they are adorable.”
Katherine Wendt, a bookstore associate for almost seven years, said the cats not only serve as storekeepers, but also a morale booster.
“On some days I’m not feeling very good but I’m like, ‘Well, it can’t really be that bad, I work with a cat’,” Wendt said.
As Wendt sat in front of the computer processing books, Read leaped from the floor onto the table and whatever work she was doing came to a halt as the long-time employee satisfied Read with a head scratch behind the ears.
“Sometimes I’ll be shelving back in the way back corner and he’ll just wander up to say hi,” Wendt said. “One time we had a customer that was in a wheelchair, she had Read on her lap and he just sat there while she went around the store, it’s adorable.”
The cats just add a whole new level to what a true bookstore should feel like, Wendt said. Some customers come in just to see the two cats, she added.
The same sentiment can be shared with Morgan and Trevor Lewis, who frequent the bookstore to browse the selection of books.
Walking into the bookstore, Trevor is instantly greeted by Read where he makes his way onto Trevor’s outstretched arms and inches slowly up to his neck like an animated scarf.
“I don’t even know how I found this bookstore, I just started coming here and I fell in love with it,” Morgan said.
“Morgan would just be looking for books, I’ll just be bored waiting for her to find something and here comes along Read looking for attention,” Trevor said.
Trevor recalled the first time he met Read. While his wife was browsing between the aisle, he sat and waited in a chair. As he enjoyed his quiet time, Read suddenly leaped on him and spent 45 minutes on his lap.
“Ever since then, every time I come in here I would try to find him and hangout with him,” Trevor said. “I’ve only had dogs my whole life and Read is one of the reasons why I want a cat, he’s so nice to everybody.”
