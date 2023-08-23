Shoppers stepping into the Victoria Mall's newest store have a lot of ground to cover.

80,000 square feet, to be exact.

Murdoch's Ranch and Home Supply Store, which first opened in Victoria on Tuesday, offers farming equipment, clothing, footwear, firearms, coolers and power tools, among other things.

Store manager Jaelynn Chappelle said Murdoch's is "not a normal mall store" since it has "a touch of everything."

"I can get everything but groceries here," Chappelle said Wednesday. "I buy everything I can, like hardware, dog food, guns and I have a couple of our kayaks as well."

Chappelle worked at a Murdoch's store in Colorado before moving to Victoria.

Inside the store, a customer could easily put together a western outfit, with all the plaid shirts, blue jeans, belt buckles, tall boots and round hats available in the aisles and along the walls.

The Murdoch's location at the mall is the second-largest among the company's 35 stores, Chappelle said. The Victoria store is the first one to have a feed room.

Employees spent four weeks stocking shelves in preparation for opening day. Chappelle said there are still more things to add, such as filling the top shelves with even more boots.

"It's amazing when you look at customers' faces when see all the stuff we have. They just realize it's more than just ranch and home supplies," Chappelle said.

Vernon and Connie Dittrich traveled from Schulenberg to visit Murdoch's for the first time. They planned to peruse the store for about an hour.

"We like that they have the brands that we buy," Vernon said. "There's not a store similar to this one in this area."

The Dittrichs said they will return to Murdoch's some time in the future.

"We often come down to Victoria to do our shopping," Connie said.

On the weekend of Sept. 15-17, the Murdoch's location at the mall will host a grand opening celebration with the Victoria Chamber of Commerce. As part of the festivities, customers can participate in a 'bucket sale,' in which they can receive discounts on all items they manage to stuff into a white bucket.

"So anything you can fit in that bucket is 20% off," Chappelle said. "There's still some exclusions, like fencing. We'll offer 10% off for anything you can't fit in that bucket."

Also during the grand opening weekend, Murdoch's will give away 100 gift cards each day, ranging from $10 to $500 in value.

An official with the city of Victoria said she was looking forward to seeing an increase in foot traffic at the Victoria Mall.

"Murdoch's can benefit the other mall stores and the opening of a new restaurant (LongHorn Steakhouse) will also enhance the mall," Economic Development Director Danielle Williams said.

Williams said she encourages Victoria residents to go check out Murdoch's because the store has something for the entire family.

The LongHorn Steakhouse under construction will be near Murdoch's. The restaurant is targeting an opening date in the spring, Williams said.

On a Wednesday morning in late August, the newly paved parking lot outside of Murdoch's was about half-full. Chappelle said the weekend crowds may be unlike any mall that she has been to.

"We definitely think Saturdays and Sundays will be big days for us," she said.