June Cantrell's 19-year-old Chihuahua Maddie gets cozy at a warming center set up at the Seadrift Civic Center. One longtime resident said the center "saved lives" as many residents went nearly 60 hours without utilities amid the frigid cold.
We are featuring stories from four towns — Goliad, Woodsboro, Yorktown and Seadrift — that exemplify the compassion and resilience demonstrated by those who helped their neighbors endure one of the hardest winter weeks Texas has faced. Here is our story on Seadrift. Links to the other three stories are above.
SEADRIFT — June Cantrell woke up in her travel trailer at 2 a.m. Monday to find her phone dead and her 19-year-old Chihuahua Maddie's dog bowl iced over, she knew something had gone wrong.
