The Crossroads suffered through its deadliest period of the pandemic in August and September 2021 as the delta variant's wave peaked in cases and deaths.

Hospitals were overwhelmed, mortuary services taxed and, for those who survived, the cost physically and financially still remains a year later with post-COVID-19 syndrome or "Long COVID."

The toll persists with Victoria couple Adam and Danielle Pena, who still have scarred lungs and a bank account still feeling the pinch from the disease.

"It's causing people to have more visits to the doctor, more hospitalization, more problems with their health, and in some of the patients that I see, they've been unable to work," Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, rehabilitation medicine department professor and chair in the Long School of Medicine at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. "Some can't even go back to work. So that has been putting people in very difficult financial situations, and some people need help."

As COVID-19 cases in the Crossroads continued to pile up and the death toll rose, The Penas were treated at DeTar hospital in late August 2021, when the facility was overwhelmed, Adam Pena said.

At the time, he was working evenings at Walmart, limiting his activity between work and home, before an outbreak among the employees got him and then extend to his wife, he said. Both were unvaccinated at the time.

When the vaccines won emergency authorization approval, the Penas scheduled to get them, but a cousin developed blood clots from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, causing both to hesitate, he said. They scheduled to get the vaccine again as cases rose last summer, but they developed COVID-19 before getting the shot.

Feeling sick, they tried to see their primary care physician, Dr. Angela Klawitter with American Regional Health Center, but they could not see her because they had COVID-19, he said.

Once at the hospital, Adam Pena was told by doctors he had a 50% chance of survival. He spent 10 days in the hospital, narrowly avoiding going on a ventilator while spending a significant time without a room because the hospital was overwhelmed. His wife spent significantly longer in the hospital, going to the intensive care unit and was placed on a ventilator.

Once they got a room, Klawitter finally saw them as their primary care physician at the hospital, Pena said.

A lasting effect of the delta wave is the bill that resulted from their illnesses. Together, their original bills added up to over $500,000, but after insurance they were still about $15,000 in debt, stemming mostly from from inpatient care.

While DeTar Healthcare System could not talk about the Penas’ case specifically, officials did note situations like that of the Penas did happen due to narrower health care insurance coverage policies. They were not alone.

"There are many different types of health insurance plans, and not all of them offer patients comprehensive or even meaningful coverage. Some plans offer very narrow benefits, covering only the bill for a patient's hospital room and not treatment or care from physicians or other providers," Judith Barefield, DeTar Healthcare System's spokeswoman, said in a statement.

During COVID-19, major insurers covered the patient's responsibility if they were diagnosis with COVID-19, Barefield said. Narrower insurance did not, leaving patients with significant bills, which DeTar discounted significantly in those situations to what the hospital would be paid by medicare.

The Penas' most significant bills were to Klawitter, whose office said she declined to comment Friday.

Since recovering from COVID-19, Adam Pena now delivers pizza for Dominoes, as delivery jobs were all he could do because he can only stand for a few hours because damage from the disease scarred his lungs. He's improved slightly now working a receiver for Caterpillar.

Danielle Pena's lungs are almost completely scarred, and in the spring she couldn't walk extensively and generally required a wheelchair after 10 feet, she said. She has improved since and isn't as reliant on a wheelchair as she is now able to walk 100 feet without assistance.

They sought help from family and friends, along with diving into their 401(k) retirement fund and their personal saving to pay for the equipment following their hospitalizations, Adam Pena said. He said he put off getting the vaccine once again for fear of what might happen if he reacted poorly to the shot, even though his wife was vaccinated.

"I feel if anything happens to me, then, you know, Danielle was gonna be homeless," he said. "If I have a reaction to this shot or anything happens, we will be homeless because we went to seven government agencies after we got out and we didn't qualify for anything. We have zero help."

Highest medical debt

Before the pandemic, the Crossroads counties collectively were among those with the largest average medical debt per person in the country, according to The Journal of the American Medical Association. While medical debt has decreased during the pandemic, it is expected to increase as people return to pre-pandemic levels of seeking health care, according to Urban Institute.

"Long COVID" is keeping as many as 4 million people in the U.S. out of work, according to the Brookings Institute. This all together is causing increasing medical debt on those feeling the after-effects of the disease, Verduzco-Gutierrez said.

While the Biden administration has taken measures to address medical debt, more needs to be done in Congress and at the state level to address this issue, she said.

"We need real support for people that are struggling," she said. "Whether that is financial support, more work accommodations, getting people qualified on disability, once they get disability being able to get Medicare sooner than having a two-year wait period."

While there are people out there who just want COVID-19 to be over, those suffering still need help, Verduzco-Gutierrez said.

She noted Texas' recent $27 billion budget surplus going into next year's legislative session as a possible opportunity for a solution at the state level.

"This is not a rare disease … One in five people who've had COVID develop Long COVID," Verduzco-Gutierrez said.

If nothing is done, people will continue to suffer, die early, possibly die by suicide, be burdened by medical debt and put a strain on the workforce, she said.

Lessons learned

As for the lessons from the delta variant's peak, it was challenging to go through as there were things in place to prevent severe illness with the vaccine available at the time, David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director, said.

Those who got their vaccine were able to stay out of the hospital and most of the severe illnesses were people who were unvaccinated, accounting for 90% of the hospitalizations, Gonzales said. It was challenging as those in health care saw family and friends die because they wouldn't get the vaccine.

"We never want to get back to that point," Gonzales said. "That was a tough time for all of us because we had the hospital systems with lots of patients due to COVID and that was always our vulnerability as a health care system."

Hospitals across the country were overwhelmed during that time and had to limit services they could provide, he said.

"Fortunately, we didn't get quite to that point, but … it was definitely a concern," Gonzales said.

More people got vaccinated after delta's peak, but from that experience, if there is ever another situation like last year, the health department and its partners have learned from their failures and how to be more effective moving forward, he said.