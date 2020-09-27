Cocktail waitress Hailey Turner wipes down the tables on Saturday to prepare for the inaugural Oktoberfest at Aero Crafters. Some tables inside of the beer garden were sectioned off to socially distance guests.
Managing partner Chris McDowell puts up streamers on Saturday to prepare for the inaugural Oktoberfest at Aero Crafters. McDowell said the event will mainly be hosted outdoors because there will be no capacity limit.
Cocktail waitress Hailey Turner wipes down the tables on Saturday to prepare for the inaugural Oktoberfest at Aero Crafters. Some tables inside of the beer garden were sectioned off to socially distance guests.
Managing partner Chris McDowell puts up streamers on Saturday to prepare for the inaugural Oktoberfest at Aero Crafters. McDowell said the event will mainly be hosted outdoors because there will be no capacity limit.
When Gov. Greg Abbott announced plans to allow restaurants, stores and office buildings to allow more people through their doors, he based the decision on a metric that took most of the state by surprise: The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients relative to the total number of patients hospitalized for any illness.
After months spent discussing test positivity rates and the total number of hospitalizations, the percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 wasn’t a concept members of the public or local officials were familiar with.
Ciara McCarthy covers public health and health care for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach her at cmccarthy@vicad.com or at 580-6597. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.