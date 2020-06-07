About 600 people took to the sidewalks of Victoria on late Sunday afternoon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The organized rally began about 6 p.m. at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot. After hearing speakers, the crowd began to march south on the sidewalk along Navarro Street toward DeTar Hospital Navarro.

Intermittently shouting "Black lives matter," and "No justice, no peace," marchers represented a cross section of ages and races. Some held homemade signs, and at some points along the route, traffic slowed and backed up on Navarro Street. Many motorists also honked to signify their support of the messages the crowd was carrying and chanting.

Morgan O'Hanlon is the business and agriculture reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6328, mohanlon@vicad.com or on Twitter @mcohanlon.

