The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported 67 new COVID-19 cases in the Crossroads and one death from the respiratory disease in DeWitt County on Sunday.

Across the region, 34 new cases were reported in Matagorda County, 27 in Wharton County, five Refugio County and one in DeWitt County. Victoria County does not provide updates to case count information on Sunday.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases — Feb. 14, 2021

County Total (+New) Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 1,732 (+0) 1,626 15
DeWitt 1,838 (+1) 1,668 56
Goliad 412 (+0) 386 12
Jackson 1,567 (+0) 1,506 28
Lavaca 2,173 (+0) 2,061 68
Matagorda 3,028 (+34) 2,786 86
Refugio 602 (+5) 553 17
Victoria 7,752 (+0) 7,032 167
Wharton 3,620 (+27) 3,358 96
9-County total 22,724 (+67) 20,976 545

