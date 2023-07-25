Five people were seriously hurt, and a man who barged into Howell Middle School and his partner were both dead.

Students, teachers and others were traumatized.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Luckily, none of the above really happened.

If it were real life, it would be seen as a tragic success in that no hostages were killed and an assailant and his girlfriend, who was participating, died in a murder-suicide. These are details disclosed on Tuesday morning to the Victoria Partnership, an organization coordinated by the Victoria Economic Development Corporation and made up of both government officials and business leaders.

If it were real life "it would have been a mess," Rick McBrayer, Victoria County's emergency management coordinator, said after the meeting.

An early assessment of the June 7 active shooter drill determined it was a success, he told the partnership.

Victoria police and sheriff's deputies, along with school district, fire department and other emergency responders like McBrayer and Jenna West, deputy emergency management coordinator, as well as other county officials prepared for the active shooter drill for over six months, starting in late 2022. The conducted "tabletop" exercises and mapped out just how the drill would take place. Left out of the final plans were the officers who would be deployed in the school to hunt the gunman.

"We all understand how to put on a Band-Aid when our child is in the driveway with a scraped knee. We all understand that process. But how do we try to merge all these things together as first responders to make sure we're doing their jobs?" McBrayer said. "For something like this, when we're bringing all those folks together, what you'll see here, it's a big, big undertaking."

As the drill neared, emergency management and law enforcement officials made sure the school, school buses and everything in the building was safe for participants, so none of the officers or actors, such as real students and teachers who volunteered, could get hurt, McBrayer said.

"We had safety control measures throughout the entirety of the exercise," West said. "And even before that, our law enforcement partners were going through, rendering the building safe and making sure that there (was nothing) to trip up anything safety- or security-related, to make sure that all of our responders and any of the players, actors, controllers were rendered safe and that there wasn't anything that wasn't going to take place that was outside of the exercise's scope."

No one was actually injured during the making of this exercise.

But the drill's script writers did end up killing off the two shooters, a man and a woman, through "murder-suicide." Five or six students and teachers were taken to area hospital emergency rooms to test the medical providers abilities to handling mass casualties. Both hospitals in Victoria, DeTar and Citizens, passed the test.

Even psychologists were brought to the campus to counsel teachers and students who had witnessed the shootings and were scared to death of what could have been. School officials took the "survivors" to an off-campus location to be reunited with their loved ones, he said.

The exercise came just over a year after the May 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, in which a teenager with a semiautomatic rifle killed 19 children and two adults and left over a dozen others injured.

McBrayer acknowledged the local drill was unlike such an event, in that it was prepared and had several artificial elements. Still he and police officials said they are ready should something similar happen in Victoria County, or even in smaller neighboring counties. "Even in one-, two-man units … they're going to go in in response mode."

Responders now have floor plans for all schools in the Victoria school district, as well as for Victoria College and the University of Houston-Victoria campuses, as well as private schools and have worked with many churches to prepare them, as well.

Big takeaways from the drill: "We understand what the expectations are from our first responder agencies. We understand what the expectations are from the public," he said, noting open lines of communication are essential and that cellphones could be a help and a hindrance. "One of the biggest things we have learned is this thing, we can't outrun it." Cellphone cameras can identify what is going on, but they also could unintentionally misdirect first responders, he said.

"They're already pushing it out. They're already letting the world know what's happening before we can even respond. Before even the 911 call comes in, it's already being posted out on social media. It's a huge problem for us," he said, explaining rumors can start to spread with incorrect facts.

He said an after-action report is in the works and will be made public when it's completed.