Advocate photographers share their favorite photos from the Victoria Livestock Show

The Victoria Livestock Show is one of the Advocate’s biggest coverage events every year. And each year, our photographers look forward to documenting your greatest moments, both inside and outside the show ring and everything in between.
Young exhibitors are brimming with enthusiasm to showcase their projects and animals they’ve put so much heart and elbow grease into. The energy inside the show barn is palpable, easily making this one of the most exciting events for us to photograph every year.
