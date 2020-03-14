You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Victoria Livestock Show

Advocate photographers share their favorite photos from the Victoria Livestock Show

The Victoria Livestock Show is one of the Advocate’s biggest coverage events every year. And each year, our photographers look forward to documenting your greatest moments, both inside and outside the show ring and everything in between.

Young exhibitors are brimming with enthusiasm to showcase their projects and animals they’ve put so much heart and elbow grease into. The energy inside the show barn is palpable, easily making this one of the most exciting events for us to photograph every year.

Victoria Livestock Show
Buy Now

Alexa Pinson, 6, cheers on her dachshund, Rocky, during a practice session for the 2020 Victoria Livestock show Wiener Dog Races. The Pet Resort sponsors the event every year. Pet Resort marketing coordinator Jaiden Shields said the relationships between the owner and the dog is what makes it special. “I love to see how excited all the dogs and owners get when they race,” Shields said.
Victoria Livestock Show
Buy Now

Kolten King holds one of his rabbits as he waits for the showmanship portion of the market rabbit judging at the 74th annual Victoria Livestock Show.
Victoria Livestock Show
Buy Now

Claire Connally, 9, carries hay to feed commercial heifers at the Victoria Community Center. Claire and her dad, Kench, have raised commercial heifers together.
Victoria Livestock Show
Buy Now

Destinie Reagan pets the lambs at the petting zoo at the Victoria Community Center. Reagan and other teachers brought kids with special needs to the livestock show on opening day so they can learn about the community.
Victoria Livestock Show
Buy Now

Wyatt Franz helps his father Kevin hold up a plastic block to prevent pigs from leaving the arena during the Ultimate Showmanship competition. Participants had to show off animals from three categories – pig, goat and lamb and cattle – in order to win the title.
Victoria Livestock Show
Buy Now

Macy Rae Cantu, 14, hugs her younger sister Magi Jo after Magi wins market goat grand champion.
Victoria Livestock Show
Buy Now

Pacer Depine, 8, holds his lamb Rex before the start of the market lamb show at the 2020 Victoria Livestock show. Depine competed for the first time and named his lamb Rex because he likes dinosaurs.
Victoria Livestock Show
Buy Now

Bradley Flores shows his hog at the 74th annual Victoria Livestock Show.
Victoria Livestock Show
Buy Now

Stella Koch, 8, takes a break and rests on her horse Apache before the annual Victoria Livestock Show Horseshoes and Washers Tournament. South Texas Shetland Pony Club runs the event, and contestants compete in different categories based on age. Organizer Julie Zander said the competition lets kids decide whether they want to continue going to competitions to show off their horses. "My favorite part is the kids," Zander said. "I grew up doing this and it's funny how we pass down this tradition."
Victoria Livestock Show
Buy Now

A lamb at the petting zoo pays attention to a shoe at the Victoria Community Center.
Victoria Livestock Show
Buy Now

Keely Balfanz pets a baby pig as her dad Travis holds her at the petting zoo for the 2020 Victoria Livestock show.
Victoria Livestock Show
Buy Now

From left, Jaxon Holm, 4, Lane Coldewey, 4, Kylie Torres, 6, and Ellasyn Stumfoll, 6, recite the Pledge of Allegiance during the grand opening ceremony of the Victoria Livestock Show at the Victoria Community Center.
Victoria Livestock Show
Buy Now

Lauren Leita holds onto her steer while the judge examines him at the market steer show for the 2020 Victoria Livestock Show.
Victoria Livestock Show
Buy Now

Corbin Milberger watches one of the breed competitions during the market steer show at the 2020 Victoria Livestock show.
Victoria Livestock Show
Buy Now

Coyt Miller, 16, walks out of the ring after competing in the market goat show.
Victoria Livestock Show
Buy Now

Charles Zaludek waves to the crowd after riding a lamb during the third annual Mutton Bustin’ contest at the 2020 Victoria Livestock Show.
Victoria Livestock Show
Buy Now

Chelsea Krester shows off her pig during the third annual Peewee Livestock Show at the Victoria Community Center.
Victoria Livestock Show
Buy Now

Kelsey Dalton shows off her sheep during the third annual Peewee Livestock show at the Victoria Community Center. Children in pre-K to second grade could compete in three categories: pig, goat and lamb and cattle.
Victoria Livestock Show
Buy Now

Market steer grand champion Julie Diebel shows off her animal during the 2020 Victoria Livestock Show.
Victoria Livestock Show
Buy Now

Mason Matej, 4, Little Mister Cowboy first runner-up, hugs Grand Duchess Megan Morgan during the market rabbit judging of the 74th annual Victoria Livestock Show.

Emree Weaver is the Chief Photographer at the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6584 or eweaver@vicad.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News