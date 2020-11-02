Pat McDonald, right, helps customer Cheryl Steadham-Scott pick out some jewelry inside Days Gone Bye! “I’m sad because I try to come down here at least once a month,” Steadham-Scott said. “They used to be my neighbors, and they moved a few years ago across the street. They’re like my adoptive parents in Victoria.”
Portrait of Pat and Will McDonald behind the front counter of their boutique Days Gone Bye! The couple decided to sell their shop after nearly 13 years in business. "We're going to miss the people," she said. "It's a special relationship because they kept coming and coming and coming and buying over all those years, and we got to be close friends with a lot of people," he added.
Days Gone Bye!, a locally-owned Victoria boutique that has long occupied a building with green awnings on Moody Street just north of the Nave Museum, will be closing down by early November.
But you wouldn’t have guessed it from the steady stream of customers filing in on a recent weekday to peruse the racks of linen clothing, hat stands filled with bowlers and cloches and shelves displaying hand lotions, luggage, decorative goods and much more.
Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
