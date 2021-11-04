Miranda Deases, 19, holds her son Grayson, 2; her nieces Bianca Hernandez, 18, and Briana Hernandez, 20, stand for a photo. Deases and both Hernandez sisters, all of El Campo, died in a crash on U.S. 59 on Sunday. A cousin said they were returning from Houston, where they’d been celebrating Bianca’s 18th birthday, which was on Sunday.