After three El Campo women were killed in a single-vehicle car crash in the early morning hours on Sunday, the victims were not found by law enforcement for nearly 14 hours, according to officials and members of the family.
Sisters Briana and Bianca Hernandez, ages 20 and 18, and their aunt Miranda Deases, 19, died after their vehicle swerved off of U.S. 59 north of Hungerford. The three women were returning from Houston, where they'd been celebrating Bianca Hernandez's 18th birthday.
Family members spent the day on Sunday calling law enforcement agencies, hospitals and jails in Wharton, Fort Bend and Harris counties trying to find out where the women were, said Skie Gonzales, a cousin of the Hernandez sisters.
"We called here, we called throughout Houston, we even called in East Texas," she said.
Gonzales said her family is frustrated with how long it took for the women to be found, but the Wharton County Sheriff's Office, which fielded the first call related to the crash, defended its response.
The Sheriff's Office received a call at about 3:37 a.m. Sunday from a witness who said she had seen a vehicle run into the ditch somewhere before the Hungerford sign, according to a news release from Patrol Captain B.J. Novak.
A deputy arrived at the area within eight minutes and searched the section of U.S. 59 South between the Fort Bend County line and Love's Travel Stop in Hungerford "multiple times," according to the news release. The deputy remained in the area until 4:38 a.m. — nearly an hour — but was unable to locate the vehicle.
That stretch of U.S. 59 covers about 4.7 miles, according to Google Maps.
Serina Sedillo, a Houston resident whose family lives in Wharton, said her sister placed the call to the Sheriff's Office. Sedillo was in the car alongside her sister and said she witnessed a vehicle swerve suddenly in front of them.
The crash occurred at about 3:05 a.m., Sedillo said. She, her sister and a friend who was riding with them in the back seat searched the area with phone flashlights but were unable to locate the car. At that point, they called 911 and spoke to a dispatcher.
When her sister called back the next day, at about 1:18 in the afternoon, Sedillo said they were surprised to find the vehicle had not been located.
"It didn't make sense to us at all," she said.
At about 5:25 p.m., roughly 14 hours after the initial call, the Sheriff's Office received a call from Kansas City Southern Railroad about a deceased person on the railroad tracks near Hungerford, according to the news release.
At that point, the Sheriff's Office and troopers responded to the scene, where they found a Kia Optima and the bodies of Deases and the Hernandez sisters in what Novak described as an area hidden behind brush and trees adjacent to the railroad tracks.
"It would've been nearly impossible for our deputy to locate the vehicle during the initial call for service due to the fact that the vehicle was so well hidden and that it was the middle of the night," according to the news release. "The deputy also did not have an exact location of where the accident occurred."
Gonzales said her family is frustrated by how the search was handled. She said she felt law enforcement agencies did not devote enough resources to finding the three women.
"They didn’t do enough to help," she said. "There are times they follow someone that does a robbery and they bring out a helicopter. They just sent out one man to look for them — were they not that important?"
Gonzales also disputed that the women were hard to find. In a video she shared of the crash scene, tire tracks are visible in a grassy area along the side of the roadway.
"You can see the trail where they went off the road," she said. "There's no way no one could have seen that."
Sedillo agreed.
"We went after church to look to see where it’s at," she said. "You could see car parts all in the ditch, along the railroad tracks. If he just would have gotten out the car and done a thorough search, he would have found them."
The Sheriff's Office defended its response in the news release.
"We receive many calls for service that are similar to this. In many cases, the vehicle is gone before our unit arrives on scene," Novak wrote. "This call came in as a 'Vehicle in the Ditch' and not a Major Accident, so there was good reason to believe the vehicle was gone prior to the deputy arriving. Even with limited information, the deputy still checked the area for nearly an hour."
The agency also expressed its sympathy for the family of the victims.
"Our hearts break for the families of the three deceased women," Novak wrote. "They were so young and had their whole lives ahead of them."
The investigation into the crash is being handled by the Texas Department of Public Safety. As of Thursday, a toxicology report was still pending and investigators had yet to determine which of the women was driving the vehicle, said Sgt. Stephen Woodard, a DPS spokesman.
None of the three women were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, officials said.
Gonzales said her family is haunted by the possibility that the lives of the Hernandez sisters and Deases might have been saved if they had been found sooner.
"What if they were there, during that time period, what if they were still alive — severely injured but they needed help — but no one was able to get to them?" she said.
(0) comments
It is sad that 3 young people lost their lives .... If you believe in God then you also believe/know that our final day is already set the day we are born. After losing a brother (25) ... who was not found until approximately 8 hours later ... and a son (27) to vehicle accidents I have come to know/believe that it was their day and if the accidents wouldn't have happened something else would have. Also, from my experience as a volunteer firefighter I can tell you that not many people who are thrown from vehicles in this manner survive .. death is pretty much instant. Hopefully the family can find some comfort in the fact that the ladies most likely did not suffer. My condolences to all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.