Brenda Hanselka, owner of the Indianola Fishing Marina, stands in the marina’s burned-out kitchen in early August, shortly after an electrical fire caused by flooding severely damaged the beloved fishing spot.
Volunteers clear the debris inside of a building at the Indianola Fishing Marina in late July. Fire damage caused by flooding during Hurricane Hanna destroyed much of the historic building, but the pier is already back open for business.
Brenda Hanselka, owner of the Indianola Fishing Marina, stands in the marina’s burned-out kitchen in early August, shortly after an electrical fire caused by flooding severely damaged the beloved fishing spot.
Volunteers clear the debris inside of a building at the Indianola Fishing Marina in late July. Fire damage caused by flooding during Hurricane Hanna destroyed much of the historic building, but the pier is already back open for business.
Brenda Henselka, owner of the Indianola Fishing Marina, smiles as she leans on a counter inside of the burnt kitchen area in Port Lavaca. Despite going through Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Hanna, Hanselka said she remains hopeful and optimistic because of the support from the community and plans to open after rebuilding in about a month.”Everybody loves us here,” Hanselka said. “It just gives a feeling of family.”
Brenda Henselka, owner of the Indianola Fishing Marina, smiles as she leans on a counter inside of the burnt kitchen area in Port Lavaca. Despite going through Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Hanna, Hanselka said she remains hopeful and optimistic because of the support from the community and plans to open after rebuilding in about a month.”Everybody loves us here,” Hanselka said. “It just gives a feeling of family.”
Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.