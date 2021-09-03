Donna Pate, left, and Misty Waffle, treasurer and president of the Magnolia Beach Volunteer Fire Department auxiliary, sort through donated canned goods in the fire station. The auxiliary is collecting donations to help Louisiana residents recover from Hurricane Ida.
MAGNOLIA BEACH — When Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017, it wiped out the RV park Misty Waffle ran with her husband.
Two weeks after the storm, several of her Magnolia Beach tenants, who lived in Louisiana but worked temporary jobs at Formosa Plastics in Point Comfort, returned with two 18-wheelers filled with water, soda, cleaning supplies and much more.
Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
