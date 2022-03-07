CUERO - When the Luddeke brothers show an animal that places in a livestock show, they hang a picture of it in their family barn. By now, Truitt Luddeke, 16, and his brother Wyatt Luddeke, 13, have somewhere between 15 and 20 pictures hanging on the walls.
"There's one on our barn that I think about every night and I'm like, 'man. That thing was crazy.'" Wyatt said.
Wyatt showed the grand champion market swine last week in the 73rd Cuero Livestock Show, and Truitt placed first in the Class III commercial heifers competition. Now they’re heading to Houston. They typically show animals in four or five shows every year, as well as progress shows in the fall.
That means they’ve covered some distance.
“We’re up and down the roads a lot, in that span from late November to Jan. 2 -3, showing pigs,” Wyatt said. “And then late August, September, we’re going up and down the roads looking for baby pigs.
But last week had them on their home turf.
“Cuero’s my favorite,” Truitt said. “It’s a lot more laid back.”
The Luddeke brothers may have a different definition of "laid back," because what they do takes a lot of work. They're in the barn two to three hours every night—and longer on Sundays—walking, feeding and cleaning their animals. Their full itinerary of shows means they have to make up for missed school.
But they're still at the top of their class, their mother Amanda Luddeke said.
"I never have to worry about that because they're always taking care of their other responsibilities," she said. "They've missed a lot of school, but . . . they take their responsibilities very seriously. And that's the same at the barn."
It may be tiring, but the brothers see the value in raising and showing animals.
"It's fun always getting to do something with your family," Wyatt said, whether it's going on the road or passing their learned skills on to their enthusiastic 5-year-old little sister.
Truitt said raising the animals is helping him prepare for college and make money.
"And then you get to learn a lot of valuable life lessons," he said.
While they focus mainly on showing pigs and commercial heifers, there are few aspects of any given livestock show that at least one of the brothers isn't involved in. Truitt, who wants to study architecture and welding, also participates in ag mechanics. Wyatt also judges livestock, and hopes to one day join the judging team at Blinn College.
The brothers care about their animals, and that can make it hard when they have to say goodbye at the end of a livestock show.
Truitt said you just have to "put them on the truck, and then go back and think about that pig for a while. And then it's time to pack up and leave the show."
“If they’re that good, you’ll remember ‘em,” Wyatt said.
